'We're all adults who love our children': Auburn parents come out to support Auburn City Schools for mask requirement

“I know you’re hearing from a lot of parents and citizens who are suddenly experts, but even after seven years I am not an expert, even if I’m likely far better at understanding the context of a flu-masking meta-analysis or an mRNA study that somebody Google’d over breakfast,” Youngblood said. “Please continue listening to experts in public health even as the wave of new data comes in shifting guidelines. That is how science works.”

An Auburn parent said she had two children who were too young to be vaccinated and was thankful for the school board’s decision to require masks as students returned to class.

“I think all of the parents don’t want our kids to go back to virtual learning. We would like our kids in school,” the parent said. “Wearing a mask is literally the least effort we can put into keeping our kids safe. While it’s ultimately the school board’s decision, I’m asking the city council to please continue to support them and encourage them to extend that mask mandate until our community transmission rates go down or until our younger children are eligible to be vaccinated.”

There were no boos, scoffs, yells or interruptions during the entirety of the public comments that night.

