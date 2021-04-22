What's a ButterBurger? Find out for yourself when Culver's opens at Auburn Mall

ButterBurgers are coming to the Auburn Mall.

Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based fast-food restaurant known for its burgers, frozen custards and cheese curds, will take up business at 2080 East University Drive near the west side entrance of the mall, according to its company website.

An opening date is unknown at this time.

The Auburn location will be the second Culver’s in east Alabama behind a Phenix City location off U.S. 280 and the sixth store in the state.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other stores locations in Alabama include Foley, Hoover and Madison, with a new restaurant in the works in Florence.

According to the company's website, ButterBurgers are so named because "we lightly butter the crown of the bun for an extra touch of goodness."

Each restaurant has its own custard flavor of the day. Thursday's flavor of the day in Phenix City was Mint Explosion.

Co-founders Craig Culver, Lea Culver and Craig’s parents George and Ruth Culver opened the first restaurant in Sauk City, Wisconsin in 1961.

Each restaurant employs between 30 and 75 team members year-round, and every restaurants seats around 98 to 118 guests, according to the chain’s website.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.