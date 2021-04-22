 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's a ButterBurger? Find out for yourself when Culver's opens at Auburn Mall
0 Comments
top story

What's a ButterBurger? Find out for yourself when Culver's opens at Auburn Mall

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A Culver's is coming to Auburn Mall

The national chain known for its burgers and custards is coming to the Auburn Mall. 

 File Image/Culver's

ButterBurgers are coming to the Auburn Mall.

Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based fast-food restaurant known for its burgers, frozen custards and cheese curds, will take up business at 2080 East University Drive near the west side entrance of the mall, according to its company website.

An opening date is unknown at this time.

The Auburn location will be the second Culver’s in east Alabama behind a Phenix City location off U.S. 280 and the sixth store in the state.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Other stores locations in Alabama include Foley, Hoover and Madison, with a new restaurant in the works in Florence.

According to the company's website, ButterBurgers are so named because "we lightly butter the crown of the bun for an extra touch of goodness." 

Each restaurant has its own custard flavor of the day. Thursday's flavor of the day in Phenix City was Mint Explosion.

Co-founders Craig Culver, Lea Culver and Craig’s parents George and Ruth Culver opened the first restaurant in Sauk City, Wisconsin in 1961.

Each restaurant employs between 30 and 75 team members year-round, and every restaurants seats around 98 to 118 guests, according to the chain’s website.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Aunt: Man shot by deputy had hard, valuable life

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert