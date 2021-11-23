What's your district now? Lee County commissioners adopt redistricting proposal

“District 2 was the hardest (to redraw) because it doesn’t have a border with the (county line),” he said. “I was able to pick up where Choctafaula Creek crosses I-85 and work around the district from there.”

At the county commission’s Oct. 12 meeting, English had said four commissioners represented East Alabama Medical Center with four district lines meeting in that area, but at Monday’s meeting, he said the redistricting has reduced that to three districts.

During a second and final public hearing on the redistricting proposal, members of Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 stood before commissioners to voice their full support of the now adopted map.

Joshua Lewis, of Branch 5038, cited the 1986 Alabama Supreme Court case Dillard v. Crenshaw County in giving his approval. The outcome of the case created a minority-majority district in Lee County, which was also referenced in the commission’s resolution to adopt the proposal.

Billy Allen, president of Branch 5038, told commissioners while his organization is satisfied with the redistricted map, they’d still like to see more members added to the Lee County Commission to create stronger racial and ethnic representation.

“We plan to work with you as partners,” Allen said. “This is not adversary — we want to make Lee County one of the best counties in the state, but we do think that it needs to be more diverse and inclusive and we will work to increase the number of districts here in Lee County.”