Why did Auburn's population grow 43% in 10 years? Mayor Ron Anders credits the school system

Auburn, Opelika and Lee County as a whole all saw big increases in population over the course of the last 10 years, according to results from the 2020 census released Thursday.
Auburn’s growth was the most dramatic, rising from an estimated 53,380 in 2010 to 76,143 in 2020, an increase of about 43% over the 10-year period.
The city of Opelika’s population grew from 26,477 in 2010 to 30,995 in 2020, an increase of about 17%.
Lee County’s population grew over the 10-year period as well, going from 140,247 in 2010 to 174,241 in 2020, or about a 24% percent increase.
At the state level, the population of Alabama has grown by about 5% percent, while on the national level, the population has increased by about 7%.
While Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said he thought the city’s population was undercounted in the 2010 census, the results of the 2020 census exceeded his expectations but did not surprise him.
“It’s obvious that Auburn has changed and evolved over the last decade, it’s without question,” Anders said. “It's tremendous the amount of houses and businesses that have come to Auburn over the last decade, it’s been extraordinary. It’s a compliment to the work that’s been done here in this community and the leadership of this community before me.”
Anders also attributed the city’s growth to the citizens of Auburn and, most of all, to the quality of public education provided by Auburn City Schools.
“There’s a lot of reasons why people have moved to Auburn, but the No.1 reason we have seen this growth has been the quality and efforts of Auburn City Schools,” Anders said. “People have seen our school system as a place where their children can thrive, learn, receive a quality education and have a great platform to move on in their life, and they have moved here for that reason. There’s no question to me about that.”
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said he thought the city may have been undercounted this year and expected there to be 1,000 more residents than were reported by the newest census results, but said the increase was due to several aspects of Opelika that new residents came to enjoy, including high-paying jobs, the quality of the public school system and an influx of retirees.
“We have plenty of good paying jobs, and Opelika City Schools are certainly great schools,” Fuller said. “Retirees move to a community like Opelika because of great healthcare, great restaurants and shopping, other amenities like our downtown and the close proximity to the Atlanta airport.”
Fuller said he and the city were prepared for the population growth in Opelika to continue and that it’d be met in a managed and responsible way.