Why did Auburn's population grow 43% in 10 years? Mayor Ron Anders credits the school system

Anders also attributed the city’s growth to the citizens of Auburn and, most of all, to the quality of public education provided by Auburn City Schools.

“There’s a lot of reasons why people have moved to Auburn, but the No.1 reason we have seen this growth has been the quality and efforts of Auburn City Schools,” Anders said. “People have seen our school system as a place where their children can thrive, learn, receive a quality education and have a great platform to move on in their life, and they have moved here for that reason. There’s no question to me about that.”

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said he thought the city may have been undercounted this year and expected there to be 1,000 more residents than were reported by the newest census results, but said the increase was due to several aspects of Opelika that new residents came to enjoy, including high-paying jobs, the quality of the public school system and an influx of retirees.

“We have plenty of good paying jobs, and Opelika City Schools are certainly great schools,” Fuller said. “Retirees move to a community like Opelika because of great healthcare, great restaurants and shopping, other amenities like our downtown and the close proximity to the Atlanta airport.”