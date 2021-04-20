Wish Lee County roadsides looked better? Then sign up to fight litter with Clean Up Lee County

Clean Up Lee County is looking for citizens, schools, churches, community organizations and volunteers to help clean local roadsides.

The campaign is intended to continue the community cleanup efforts started last fall, when citizens and Auburn University students teamed up to clear roadsides along Lee Road 188 and Alabama 14 in Loachapoka.

Over the last several months, the Lee County Commission has examined ways to address littering problems around the county. Private citizens have donated signage to be put up by the county’s highway department to discourage roadside dumping. More public cleanup events are expected over the spring and summer.

Several spots will get attention this week, starting Thursday and running through Saturday, including Lee roads 72 and 188, Lee County Park at Smiths Station, Beulah Recreation Park, Providence Baptist Church and the old Loachapoka Community Center on Alabama 50.

Shifts will run all three days from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. All necessary supplies including trash bags and safety vests will be provided to courtesy of Lee County and Alabama PALS (People Against a Littered State).

To join, visit the county website at leeco.us and click on the Clean Up Lee County button on the homepage. Select the location you would like to meet at on the day of your choice.

