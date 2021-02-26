With ‘a heart to serve,' Erica Baker Norris sets sights on affordable housing in Opelika

Erica Baker Norris was raised by public servants in Opelika, and she always knew she wanted to follow in their footsteps.
“My mom worked for the Opelika Housing Authority, and my dad worked for the city,” Baker Norris said. “I grew up in a household that served the public, and that’s where my love comes from.”
Baker Norris, 49, began her career in public service after graduating from Opelika High School and then earning her degree from the University of Alabama.
To hear her describe it, she never made the decision to become a servant for the public but had been doing it all along and throughout her life thanks to the example set by her parents.
“It’s just part of who I am,” Baker Norris said. “As you grow, you start naming it. The official title is public servant, but I just call it helping people. I just have a heart to serve.”
Throughout her career in public service, Baker Norris has served as the human resources director for the Lee County Commission, the Parent-Teacher Organization president for Opelika City Schools, the government relations chairperson of the East Alabama Society of Human Resources Management, the vice president of the Alabama Association of Public Personnel Administrators and, most recently, as the new Opelika council member representing Ward 2 after she was elected in August 2020.
"And I'm a mom of three," she said. "That's a job, too."
Along with her faith and belief in being called to serve, Baker Norris said wanting to address injustices and inequality in Ward 2 is what inspired her to run for city council.
“I am a believer that everybody has a purpose in life," she said, "and I just believe God called me to this position because there was a need for someone like me to accomplish some things that He wants to accomplish in this community. He knew already I did not like injustice, and I think there are some opportunities in Ward 2 where things are not quite equal in some areas … and I don’t mind standing up for what’s right even if I’m the only one standing.”
The most prevailing issues facing Ward 2 and the city as a whole, according to Baker Norris, is the lack of affordable housing options for its residents and the need to keep working to further beautify the area, which the council member believes will lead to a stronger local economy and opportunities for Opelika residents.
“We want more industry over in Ward 2, and we want more jobs. In order to do that, we’ve got to have a beautiful area for industry to come,” Baker Norris said. “And if industry is going to come to Opelika, we need housing for the employees that are going to come along with those jobs. … We have some new neighborhoods being built, and I love to see the growth, but they aren’t affordable houses and they’re priced out of the average salary of our citizens.”
Part of addressing the issue of affordable housing is through economic development, and Mayor Gary Fuller’s thoughts align with Baker Norris’ in providing better, high-paying jobs to the residents of Opelika through business and industry growth in the area.
“If you’ve got buying power, you can buy a car, get clothes for your children, put food on the table, improve your living conditions, and that all starts with a good paying job,” Fuller said. “We’ve got more folks working in Opelika today than ever in our history, so some folks who couldn’t afford a $200,000 house a few years ago are now in a position to do that, but the city’s going to continue to work on [affordable housing].”
To begin addressing the affordable housing shortage, Baker Norris hosted a discussion on the issue at the Greater Peace Development Center in January and partnered with the mayor to discuss options and develop a plan to address the issue with city staff and members of the community.
“One of my goals was to hear the mayor say that affordable housing is a priority of his in this season, and he actually said it is,” Baker-Norris said. “We’re going to be having calls every two months to keep this plan moving forward. Affordable housing is what I ran on, and it’s what I’m addressing.”
After the talks with elected leaders like Baker Norris, city staff and local organizations dedicated to providing housing for all members of the community, Fuller said the city is committed to addressing the problem of the lack of affordable housing.
“We want to see our folks in decent housing,” Fuller said. “We think folks need a decent place to live, and we’re going to work to make that possible, and probably won’t make some of the landlords happy. The ones who are doing the right thing probably won’t have anything to worry about, but those that are not ought to be concerned.”
Baker Norris also joined the board of Keep Opelika Beautiful after her election and joined with fellow Councilmember Robert Lofton to conduct a beautification project around the Samford Homes neighborhood where they hosted a garbage cleanup and planted flowers.
“We were able to pick up a lot, but it was nothing like it was three months ago,” Baker-Norris said. “There’s a noticeable change in this community, and it’s coming from us helping but also the community helping themselves.”
Other issues the new council member would like to see addressed include hosting a Boys & Girls Club chapter in Opelika, finding ways to help homeless residents in the city and increasing the importance of diversity and inclusion, but Baker-Norris said addressing these issues is all reliant on discussion and collaboration between those who want to see their city become better.
“My job is to improve the conditions of the people I serve. It’s just to make their lives better,” Baker Norris said. “I absolutely love Opelika because of the people, that’s the bottom line. … It’s the spirit of collaboration, and the spirit of Opelika that I love.”