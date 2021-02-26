With ‘a heart to serve,' Erica Baker Norris sets sights on affordable housing in Opelika

"And I'm a mom of three," she said. "That's a job, too."

Along with her faith and belief in being called to serve, Baker Norris said wanting to address injustices and inequality in Ward 2 is what inspired her to run for city council.

“I am a believer that everybody has a purpose in life," she said, "and I just believe God called me to this position because there was a need for someone like me to accomplish some things that He wants to accomplish in this community. He knew already I did not like injustice, and I think there are some opportunities in Ward 2 where things are not quite equal in some areas … and I don’t mind standing up for what’s right even if I’m the only one standing.”

The most prevailing issues facing Ward 2 and the city as a whole, according to Baker Norris, is the lack of affordable housing options for its residents and the need to keep working to further beautify the area, which the council member believes will lead to a stronger local economy and opportunities for Opelika residents.

