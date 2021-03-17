With short-term rental ordinance approved, now City of Auburn moves to implement and enforce it

Anders said the citizen feedback on short-term rentals reminds him of discussions in 1984, when NC districts were created. Since then, past elected officials have pledged to protect single-family neighborhoods zoned NC, he said.

“I appreciate that commitment," he said, "and I pledge to do my best to adhere to it as well.”

The move to approve the amendment came after listening to more than 20 residents who either lobbied for or against the two types of short-term rentals now on the books: homestays (in a person’s permanent residence) and short-term non-primary rentals (in an investment property that is not a person’s permanent residence).

City attorney Rick Davidson shared light on the legality of the more than 300 current short-term rentals operating in town prior to the passed ordinance, a main argument for or against the Airbnb and VRBO rental industry in town.

“The current zoning ordinance does not permit or prohibit the short-term rentals as we have now come to understand it,” Davidson said ahead of the council’s vote, which updated the zoning ordinance to explicitly state where short-term rentals are permitted and prohibited.