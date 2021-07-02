Work begins on Cox, Wire Road roundabout Monday

Construction is set to begin Monday on a roundabout placed at the intersection of Cox and Wire Road.
Motorists can expect temporary lane shifts and traffic pattern disruptions throughout the project. The roundabout is expected to be completed by December 2021, according to the city.
JLD Enterprises, LLC serves as the project’s contractor.
Motorists are advised to use caution while in the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays, if possible.
