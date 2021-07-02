 Skip to main content
Work begins on Cox, Wire Road roundabout Monday
  Updated
Wire Road and Cox Road rendering

A City of Auburn rendering of the roundabout plans for Cox Road and Wire Road.

 File Image/City of Auburn

Construction is set to begin Monday on a roundabout placed at the intersection of Cox and Wire Road.

Motorists can expect temporary lane shifts and traffic pattern disruptions throughout the project. The roundabout is expected to be completed by December 2021, according to the city.

JLD Enterprises, LLC serves as the project’s contractor.

Motorists are advised to use caution while in the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays, if possible.

