Work search requirements for unemployment were waived during the pandemic. They return Jan. 1.

Alabamians who receive unemployment compensation benefits must fulfill work search requirements resuming Jan. 1, 2021.

The Alabama Department of Labor first waived the requirement in the spring, as the result of adverse economic conditions brought on by the pandemic.

A minimum of one work search per week must be documented online or by phone, per an Alabama Department of Labor press release earlier this month. Required information includes an employer name, address, date of contact, method of contact and result of contact. Keeping a record of job contacts is encouraged by the department.

For the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, 157 unemployment insurance initial claims were filed in Lee County. A total of 7,543 claims – 3,265 related to COVID-19 – were made across Alabama that same day. The most claims across the state in a single day this year was on March 14 with 1,824.

In Auburn, Opelika and the remainder of Lee County, 2,587 individuals were unemployed in November, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4% in November, down from the October revised rate of 5.7%, and above the 2.7% recorded a year ago.