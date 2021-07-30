 Skip to main content
Wright Street parking deck opens, adding 350 more parking spaces downtown
The Wright Street parking deck in Auburn opened for public use Friday afternoon at 3 p.m., bringing 350 additional parking spaces to the city's downtown.

 Alex Hosey,

The Wright Street parking deck in Auburn opened for public use Friday afternoon at 3 p.m., bringing 350 additional parking spaces to the city’s downtown.

The new parking deck, located at 140 Wright St., has six levels of public parking spaces and a space dedicated to the Baptist Student Union on the ground floor, according to a release from the City of Auburn.

The addition of the new Wright Street deck as well as the new Auburn Bank parking deck now brings about 1,350 public parking spaces to Auburn’s downtown, a statement from the city said.

“Along with bringing more spaces to downtown Auburn, the new deck provides an option for downtown workers and visitors who want to spend a longer period of time enjoying all downtown has to offer,” the statement from the city said.

The parking deck is accessible to drivers from Wright Street while pedestrian entrances are included on both Wright Street and North College Street. The new parking deck also includes a green space between it and College Street complete with benches, a sidewalk and pedestrian lighting.

Parking in the deck will be free from through to Aug. 4, after which spaces will cost $1 per hour up to $15 per 24 hours, according to the city. Special rates may be set by the city manager during events like home football games, though any changes to parking fees will be publicized through the city’s website and social media.

Despite the pricing for the new parking deck, on-street parking and parking in the Gay Street parking lot will continue to have two-hour time limits, the city said.

