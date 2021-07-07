Zartman of EAMC stops by council meeting to praise Opelika for its help with vaccination clinic

A representative with the East Alabama Medical Clinic praised the city of Opelika and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce at the council’s Tuesday meeting for their help in making the community vaccination clinic at the old Tuesday Morning location possible.

“On Jan. 21, I came to see the mayor and a couple of his team members and Mayor [Ron] Anders as well, and said, ‘We have a vision for a mass vaccine clinic for up to 1,000 people per day, and we need some help,’” said Bruce Zartman, vice president of support operations with EAMC. “Mayor Fuller jumped right in … and we put a team together on Feb. 1, less than two weeks later, and opened up Tuesday Morning.”

Zartman said the clinic was able to administer over 91,000 vaccines over the course of the four and a half months the clinic was open, and gave a special thanks to the city, Ali Rauch with the Opelika Chamber of Commerce and Opelika Library Director Rosanna McGinnis for their help in organizing the clinic.

“We could not have done it without the support of the city of Opelika and certainly without the support of Rosanna and Ali,” Zartman said. “On behalf of East Alabama Medical Center, on behalf of the community, thank you. Many of the lives here were changed because of the Tuesday Morning [clinic], and many lives were saved by what we did at Tuesday Morning.”