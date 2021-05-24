Zoning approved in Beat 13; work not done, English cautions

The Lee County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to adopt zoning for Beat 13, the latest public move to keep CreekWood Resources from opening a granite quarry near Beulah.
Probate Judge Bill English, who chairs the county commission, said the process is far from over.
“This is our first blush, and there is more work to be done,” he said. “There is a process for the publication to change to it, but not one for its adoption.”
The ordinance will create two districts in Beat 13, Rural Use and Rural Center. Each allows for light commercial activity, housing, farming and the like, but it excludes mining and heavy industrial uses.
The Lee County Planning Commission approved the zoning language last week, after voters in Beat 13 agreed to be subject to the county’s master plan and zoning laws like the one approved Monday.
The planning body will recommend zoning policies to county commissioners, who have the authority to approve or reject zoning changes in Beat 13 and any other precincts that vote to adopt zoning.
CreekWood is still waiting on state and federal approval of air and water emissions permits. Regulators admitted at a public hearing last week hosted by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management that the company has complied with permit requirements and may very well get those permits.
Monday night’s vote puts the zoning ordinance in place for Beat 13 before ADEM can issue the permits – the public comment period ends Thursday.
English told the planning commission that lawsuits are likely, whether CreekWood gets its quarry or not.
In a related matter, the county commissioners voted to hire Birmingham consultant Jim LeHe to advise the planning commission as it gets going this year.
Lehe will be paid $25,000 over the next few months, during which time he’ll meet weekly with the county planners. He will help the planners with zoning language, building a website and making records available to the public. He was retained two weeks ago, but this was the county commissioners’ first opportunity to review his contract.