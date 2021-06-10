Zoning for all of Lee County? With a master plan and a Beat 13 vote, the stage is set

Flannagan, the current chairman, and his colleagues on the new planning commission held several public hearings regarding zoning and planning prior to the county commission approving it for Beat 13. They recently hired Birmingham consultant Jim Lehe to help them draw up the zoning language approved by the county commission and create the www.leecountyplanning.com website to post meeting minutes, documents and schedules.

Flannagan said it could be a good time to hear citizens' views about zoning for the rest of the county, pro or con. It would be fine with the county’s electorate voting yes or no on the question, he said, but he thinks it would be worth asking first.

“I'll be the first to say I'm for limited government. … There are places where zoning has been used by government against the best interests of so people, but that's not true in Alabama,” Flannagan said. “There's nobody here that wants to make your life any harder than it is; I think there are good-hearted folks who want the same things as everyone else.”

Long agrees with Flannagan and said some people confuse zoning with incorporation. Zoning would not create new towns or taxes, he said, but would pertain solely to land use.