Zoning vote could upend Beulah quarry bid

The Lee County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to let landowners vote on whether to establish zoning around the proposed Creekwood Resources quarry site near Beulah.

Judge Bill English told commissioners that he had certified 445 signatures from people in the area who are registered to vote and who own land in Beat 13, the precinct that the quarry would be located in. The law requires that at least 15 percent of the 2,656 registered voters who own land in the precinct (399) must petition for such an election.

English finished the certification Sunday. He said the commissioners have between 90-120 days to schedule the election, which would only ask voters whether or not they want the land in Beat 13 to be subject to zoning.

Should zoning be approved, the CreekWood site could be assigned a land use that wouldn't allow for the operation of a granite quarry.

CreekWood has asked the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) to hold a public hearing on the quarry bid, in hopes of making its case to the residents. A group of local petitioners have been fighting the bid since last fall, claiming the heavy truck traffic, blasting, dust and milling at the site would damage their property values.

ADEM spokeswoman Lynn Battle said Monday that the public hearing has not been scheduled yet.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.