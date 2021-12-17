Grad student wins award for the best three-minute thesis presentation at Auburn University

“This is a great honor for our school. Summia was prepared and competed well,” said Daowei Zhang, an Alumni Professor, the George W. Peake Professor of Forest Economics and Policy and the school’s associate dean of research.

“She is courageous and serves as a role model for all of our graduate students in research and research communication,” he said in the release.

When Rahma was asked why she decided to participate in the competition, she said, “to hone my presentation skills and banish my fear of speaking in public.”

In the future, Rahman wants to have a career in academia, and she believes this competition will help her “become a better communicator and independent scholar,” according to the release.

“I hope during this preparation process and the competition, she will gain precious experience to move forward with her career goal,” Yucheng Peng said in the release.

Peng is Rahman’s major advisor and assistant professor of sustainable packaging and bioproducts in the School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences.