Grad student wins award for the best three-minute thesis presentation at Auburn University

Summia Rahman, an Auburn University School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences graduate student, was named the winner of the university’s Three Minute Thesis competition and received the People’s Choice award.
Rahman gave her 3MT presentation on “Sustainable Food Packaging for a Future World.”
Her research was on creating an “ecofriendly food packaging paper that replaces often-used paper containing toxic chemicals, such as perfluorochemicals, with natural ingredients like nanocellulose,” according to a release from Auburn University.
For this competition, graduate students only have three minutes to present their research and are judged on comprehension, engagement and communication.
The student’s presentation is then judged by a five-member panel.
Students are not allowed to use electronic media or props during the presentation, but can only use a single static PowerPoint slide.
“The most valuable part of the competition was learning to focus on my thoughts and presenting my research work technically, yet in an easy-to-understand way for general audiences, as well as scholars from other fields,” Rahman said in the release.
Rahman will now go on to represent Auburn at the Conference of Southern Graduate Schools’ Three Minute Thesis regional competition in February in Raleigh, N.C.
“This is a great honor for our school. Summia was prepared and competed well,” said Daowei Zhang, an Alumni Professor, the George W. Peake Professor of Forest Economics and Policy and the school’s associate dean of research.
“She is courageous and serves as a role model for all of our graduate students in research and research communication,” he said in the release.
When Rahma was asked why she decided to participate in the competition, she said, “to hone my presentation skills and banish my fear of speaking in public.”
In the future, Rahman wants to have a career in academia, and she believes this competition will help her “become a better communicator and independent scholar,” according to the release.
“I hope during this preparation process and the competition, she will gain precious experience to move forward with her career goal,” Yucheng Peng said in the release.
Peng is Rahman’s major advisor and assistant professor of sustainable packaging and bioproducts in the School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences.
“I also hope she can make a mark in the regional competition, delivering a meaningful message for Auburn’s sustainable biomaterials and packaging research and degree programs,” Peng said in the release.