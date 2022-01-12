Graduate Hotel receives first review from downtown Auburn design committee

“We have 53 inches of rain here and so typically in weather when you’re going to use the outside, we have a lot of rain and you might want to consider that circumstance,” he told Agdern and the rest of the firm, adding that he thought there could also be more columns on the porch.

In addition, DDRC members weren’t sure about Hartshorne Plunkard’s idea to use simulated divided-light windows instead of true divided-light windows. True divided-light windows have multiple panes of glass divided by muntins, the bars seen in windows. Simulated windows are made of only large panes of glass with the bars either glued on or between two large panes.

“That’s really not something we’d like to see, (so) if it’s going to be a divided-light window it needs to look like a divided-light window,” Hinson said.

Agdern thanked the committee for its comments and said Hartshorne Plunkard will revise the design. Despite the critiques, Bennett said the DDRC was overall pleased with how "well developed" the design was for the committee's first viewing of the project.