Graduate Hotel receives first review from downtown Auburn design committee

Plans for a new boutique hotel in downtown Auburn are moving forward after members of the city’s Downtown Design Review Committee viewed a proposal for the design of the building at a Tuesday meeting with few criticisms.
Representatives from Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture of Chicago presented the DDRC a rendering and architectural drawings of the Graduate Hotel, which will be a five-story hotel spanning 144,000 square feet. It'll have 177 individual lodging units, or keys, in addition to an event space, coffee shop and several other amenity areas for guests.
“The goal of this design was to create a new building that feels as if it has always been there,” said Jillian Agdern, principal of the firm, to committee members. “We feel that the size and the scale of this project is commensurate to the surrounding buildings in the downtown area.”
Agdern told the DDRC that Hartshorne Plunkard tried to follow the Georgian architectural style for design with the hotel having a largely brick and cast stone construction, featuring symmetrical windows and columns and some trim and cornice work. She said the aim is to mimic other structures downtown and on Auburn University’s campus that have similar architecture.
“We’ve taken cues … from things like contact and materiality that you view throughout the downtown core,” Agdern said.
The Graduate Hotel’s first floor will include the lobby which features the coffee shop and event space as well as administrative and hotel staff support spaces. Agdern said the coffee shop will be open to the public and won't be limited to hotel patrons.
On the second floor, a fitness center will be adjacent to an elevator, with the rest of the floor and the third and fourth floors being mostly lodging units. The fifth floor will have a food and beverage area with an open-air outdoor terrace making up the south side of the hotel facing West Magnolia Avenue.
The terrace will consist of a wraparound “porch” with a trellis, which was the subject of comments from the DDRC.
“I’m not quite comfortable with the architectural language of that trellis element in that it’s really trying to take elements of a Georgian architecture and apply them in a scale that’s not a Georgian kind of application,” said committee member David Hinson to architects. “I think there’s a lot about this project that the city is going to be very happy with … so my feedback on specific elements should be understood in that context.”
Committee member Dan Bennett called into question the idea of having the trellis be open to the sky noting that Auburn’s average annual rainfall could pose an issue.
“We have 53 inches of rain here and so typically in weather when you’re going to use the outside, we have a lot of rain and you might want to consider that circumstance,” he told Agdern and the rest of the firm, adding that he thought there could also be more columns on the porch.
In addition, DDRC members weren’t sure about Hartshorne Plunkard’s idea to use simulated divided-light windows instead of true divided-light windows. True divided-light windows have multiple panes of glass divided by muntins, the bars seen in windows. Simulated windows are made of only large panes of glass with the bars either glued on or between two large panes.
“That’s really not something we’d like to see, (so) if it’s going to be a divided-light window it needs to look like a divided-light window,” Hinson said.
Agdern thanked the committee for its comments and said Hartshorne Plunkard will revise the design. Despite the critiques, Bennett said the DDRC was overall pleased with how "well developed" the design was for the committee's first viewing of the project.
Auburn’s City Council approved a conditional use request in May 2020 for the hotel to be built after recommendation by the Auburn Planning Commission, though at the time, there was concern from council members and planning commissioners about the number of parking spaces that would be available to hotel guests.
Now, developers have told the DDRC there will be 111 parking spaces in the hotel’s basement and 10 spaces on the north side exterior of the building, with both areas being valet parking.
The Graduate Hotel will be the newest of the Graduate Hotel brand, which builds hotels in college towns and areas across the United States and in the United Kingdom. It’ll be the chain’s first location in Alabama, with other regional locations in Athens, Ga.; Oxford, Miss.; and Nashville, Tenn.
“What’s unique about the brand is that each property is very specific to the campus itself and really tries to take the character and uniqueness of any college campus and tie it into not only the building design but also the room design as well,” Agdern told the DDRC.
The Graduate Hotel is set to be built at 202 W. Magnolia Ave. where Anders Bookstore is located, which will be demolished to make way for the hotel. The bookstore has occupied the property since the mid-1960s, where it opened in January 1966.
Hartshorne Plunkard hopes to meet with the DDRC again in February after making changes based on the committee’s suggestions for improvement. Agdern said the firm expects to apply for a building permit in the spring.