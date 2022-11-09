Grammy Award-winning quintet Ranky Tanky to perform at East Alabama Arts in Opelika

The Grammy Award-winning quintet Ranky Tanky from Charleston S.C. is coming to Opelika to perform at the Opelika Center for Performing Arts on Monday.

Ranky Tanky consists of drummer, percussionist and producer Quentin Baxter; bass player Kevin Hamilton; vocalist Quiana Parler; guitar player and vocalist Clay Ross; and trumpet player and vocalist Charlton Singleton.

The five members perform music born from the Gullah culture of the southeastern Sea Islands. The Gullah culture originated from enslaved African Americans who lived in the Lowcountry region of South Carolina and Georgia.

Phillip Preston, director of East Alabama Arts, said audience members can expect a high-energy 90-minute performance.

“I think what we’re looking forward to is their high energy level of performing and how deeply committed they are to helping all of us understand the Gullah culture,” Preston said. “I think it’ll just be a great, fun time.”

The quintet will perform at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$59 and are available online at eastalabamaarts.org.

This will be the first time for Ranky Tanky to perform in Opelika.

“It’ll be a unique experience and I think sort of a feel-good moment that we could all use right now,” Preston said.

Quentin Baxter, 51, grew up in Charleston playing the drums and percussion. He said drums became the family instrument as both of his parents and his three siblings all learned to play.

“I don’t have memory of not playing,” he said. “I grew up playing in church.”

Baxter said most of the group members grew up playing music in churches where the Gullah culture was embedded. The quintet plays standard Gullah songs that can be heard in Charleston churches as well as other songs with an added flair of their own.

The members of Ranky Tanky have known each other for about 30 years, but only started performing and touring together as a quintet about five years ago.

The idea for the group began with the four instrumentalists Baxter, Ross, Hamilton and Singleton. They formed a jazz quartet in Charleston and performed for several years until they decided to branch out on their own.

The members stayed in contact while going on separate tours.

After Ross visited Brazil, Baxter said he was interested in learning more about the Sea Island music and rhythm, which was similar to the Gullah music.

“(Ross) came back, we did a couple of shows together and then he basically had the idea of putting a band together and just trying to celebrate the music,” Baxter said.

The four quartet members came back together and decided they needed a vocalist. Baxter said they immediately thought of Quiana Parler, whom they’d each worked with before in different capacities.

Parler agreed to join and form the quintet. They started performing at shows in Charleston, decided on the name Ranky Tanky and eventually started touring.

“It’s a family vibe. We all rely on one another’s strengths and interests to continue to keep this thing organic, keep it fun,” Baxter said.

They created their first album “Ranky Tanky” in 2017, which was later listed No. 1 in the Billboard jazz chart.

In 2020, their second album “Good Time” received the Grammy Award for best regional roots music album.

Baxter said they wrote about half the songs on the album as well as included some Gullah standard songs.

“We always try to write songs that’s conducive to the sentiment of the Gullah culture, which is man’s humanity to man, love, embrace, treating others as you would like to be treated,” he said.

Baxter said receiving a Grammy for this album makes one of the first secular celebrations of the Gullah culture, which is ingrained with Christianity.

“We’re not forsaking spirituality of the music, it’s still there. We’re still writing songs about kindness and all of the fruits and everything that we bare from our teachings, but it’s more fun as opposed to being a gospel group, we’re a regional roots band,” Baxter said. “We bring a lot of different grooves that I would play in church, but a lot of different grooves that’s conducive to the culture.”

Ranky Tanky recently played four nights in San Francisco, and their next stop will be in Opelika on Monday.

“We just want people to come ready to enjoy, maybe even to dance in their seats or something. The music is moving and it’s driving and it’s uplifting,” Baxter said. “It’s inspirational and we want people to feel that. We’re coming to dance, we’re coming to play and really have a beautiful time, so we hope people join in.”