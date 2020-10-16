Great Pumpkin Splash takes over Sportsplex

Inflatable Jack-O-Lanterns and ghosts lined the indoor pool of the Opelika SportsPlex Friday night, as children dove into the water one after the other to swim after pumpkins bobbing on the surface.

The 2020 Great Pumpkin Splash started off with children searching across the aquatics center for paper pumpkins taped to hand rails, walls and chairs as a part of a scavenger hunt.

Afterwards, they were seated six feet apart in order to social distance while they waited their turns to jump into the pool to grab their pumpkins.

Justin Perkins, the aquatic director at the Opelika SportsPlex, said the event was a lot different than the great pumpkin splashes of previous years due to the pandemic.

“Normally, we’ll throw the pumpkins in and they can all go in by age group,” Perkins said. “With COVID[-19], it’s got to be ‘One at a time, go over here, clean your pumpkin off, stay socially distanced,’ all that good stuff. No free swimming this year either.”

After each child had gotten their chance to dive in, they crowded around a table covered with multicolored stickers and reached for different eyes, mouths and brows to decorate their pumpkins for the end of the event.