Part of East Magnolia Avenue in downtown Auburn will be closed Sunday, June 25 from 8 am to 4pm as close to 100 classic cars roll into town for the 2023 Great Race.

E Magnolia between College Street and Gay Street will be closed to traffic early in the day to allow Great Race participants space to park their classic vehicles while they take a lunch break. The public is invited to come and hangout with the racers during their time at Toomer’s Corner and check out all the vehicles.

The vehicles are expected to work their way north on Highway 29 and arrive in downtown Auburn around 12 pm for lunch. They will leave between 3:30 pm and 4 pm and depart for Birmingham where they will spend the night before continuing with the race the next day.

“It’s a free event to the public. You can come through and view the cars, sit in the cars, talk to the drivers. It’s not costing anyone anything other than a street closure,” said Auburn City manager Megan McGowen Crouch. “Hopefully it’ll be a nice event for the community, and we appreciate the economic impact it’ll bring by stopping by.”

The Great Race is a nine-day endurance road rally featuring antique, vintage, and collectible cars driving across the country. This year the race begins in St. Augustine, Florida, on Saturday, June 24. It will end in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday, July 2.

The race will stop at Toomer’s Corner on its second day before moving on to Birmingham to spend the night. The race will then continue on into Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and finally end in Colorado.

The Toomer’s Corner stop will be a bit of a homecoming for two of this year’s racers. Mallory Henderson and her boyfriend, Jack Fruin are both Auburn grads, having graduated in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The two will compete in the Great Race with a ‘65 Ford Mustang. Henderson will act as navigator during the Great Race and Fruin will drive. Additionally, Henderson’s grandfather, Jim Henderson, and family friend Zeno Chaudron will act as their support crew.

The family is originally from Mobile and began participating in the Great Race in 2013.

“Last year when I was on the Great Race, I found out that it was going through Auburn and Birmingham, and at first I didn’t plan on actually doing the race, but I was like, you know what? Done! Sign me up again!” Henderson said. “I’m excited to share Auburn with everyone too. I’m very prideful of Auburn and I talk about it all the time.”

Now 25, Henderson was just 15 when her grandfather, Jim, and father, Scott, signed up to join in the Great Race as last minute additions in 2013. She said they loaded up a car they knew was road ready and drove over night to Minneapolis, that year’s starting point. Henderson said she learned about the race on the way and has been doing it ever since.

“I don’t think that they anticipated that I would get this involved and keep doing it 10 years later,” Henderson said. “I honestly didn’t think that I would do it 10 years later.”

Henderson and her father, Scott, drove the ‘65 Mustang in the Great Race from 2013 until he passed from cancer in 2018. Henderson chose to take a few years off at that point, but eventually stepped back in racing. Last year she drove another Mustang for RPM’s All-Female Great Race X-Cup Team.

But this year, Henderson is competing once again in the Great Race with the same car her and her father drove.

“This year, I said Okay, I’m ready to get the Mustang back in it,” she said. “He’s [Scott] probably very happy that I’m getting the Mustang back in it.”

The Auburn grad says she hopes to see a great turnout when the Great Race pulls into Toomer’s Corner on June 25 and is excited to share a town that means so much to her.

“The director [Jeff Stub] has already requested Aubie and the eagle and cheerleaders and whatnot,” Henderson said. “‘I’m just hoping it’s a really, really great turnout and that people really get a feel for what Auburn is because I know it’s made such an impact on me, my boyfriend and the director and many others.”