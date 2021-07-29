‘Great way to end the summer’: Cheers on the Corner brings food and drink pairings to more than 20 spots in downtown Auburn

Hundreds are expected to flock downtown to sample the drinks and food that Auburn’s local businesses have to offer on Friday evening.

The Cheers on the Corner event was created in part to fill the lull in downtown traffic for local businesses until football season picks up again, and Downtown Coordinator for the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association Jessica Kohn said the event is much needed after the economic impact the virus had on the city last year.

“This is one of our larger, more profitable fundraising events for our association, especially after last year,” Kohn said. “It typically brings thousands into downtown, so it’s a good night for our merchants. … Everyone’s just excited to be out and having events again, so it’s a great way to end the summer.”

The event will feature pairings of adult beverages and food samples created at the discretion of each business, and Kohn said over 20 businesses planned to participate this year along with several vendors who will set up tents along Auburn’s downtown streets.

Participating restaurants aren’t restricted to downtown businesses, however, and this year's event includes Adam’s Beverages, Ariccia, Bow & Arrow, The Depot, Acre, The Hound and more.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}