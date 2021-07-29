‘Great way to end the summer’: Cheers on the Corner brings food and drink pairings to more than 20 spots in downtown Auburn

Hundreds are expected to flock downtown to sample the drinks and food that Auburn’s local businesses have to offer on Friday evening.
The Cheers on the Corner event was created in part to fill the lull in downtown traffic for local businesses until football season picks up again, and Downtown Coordinator for the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association Jessica Kohn said the event is much needed after the economic impact the virus had on the city last year.
“This is one of our larger, more profitable fundraising events for our association, especially after last year,” Kohn said. “It typically brings thousands into downtown, so it’s a good night for our merchants. … Everyone’s just excited to be out and having events again, so it’s a great way to end the summer.”
The event will feature pairings of adult beverages and food samples created at the discretion of each business, and Kohn said over 20 businesses planned to participate this year along with several vendors who will set up tents along Auburn’s downtown streets.
Participating restaurants aren’t restricted to downtown businesses, however, and this year's event includes Adam’s Beverages, Ariccia, Bow & Arrow, The Depot, Acre, The Hound and more.
“So many people think it’s just a beverage event, but it’s so much more than that,” Kohn said. “It’s good food, and we welcome all of your favorite restaurants into downtown for this event.”
Live music will be provided by local group The Plains, while downtown streets in the entertainment district will be closed from 4-10 p.m. Friday for the event, which takes place from 6-9 p.m.
So far, Kohn said the organization was able to sell over 800 tickets for the event with more to be available for sale Friday night, but she wanted to make it known that downtown will not be closed off to those without tickets.
“While this is a ticketed event to participate in, downtown is still very much open,” Kohn said. “You can come downtown to just grab a bite to eat or to shop or enjoy the event. It’s an entertainment district event so you can grab your favorite beverage to go and walk around with it. Kids are welcome, pets are welcome, anyone is welcome to come into downtown.”
Tickets are $45 the day of the event.