Greg Bradshaw, ‘unforgettable’ figure of Downtown Auburn, dies at 56

Kohn said her daughters have always looked for “Mr. Greg” as he would purchase popsicles for children. Arrington recalled his habit of buying appetizers and pizzas for families he chatted with.

Ward 3 Councilperson Beth Witten and Mayor Ron Anders recognized Bradshaw at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, with Anders calling him a “bigger-than-life person” in the downtown area. Before Bradshaw opened the pizza joint and motivated others to launch stand-out businesses in Auburn, Anders said the McDonald’s on Magnolia Avenue was one of the only highlight restaurants downtown from the late 1970s to the 1990s.

“He really took a calculated risk to open (Mellow Mushroom) in downtown Auburn, but boy, he made it go and it’s become a pillar of our community,” Anders said. “I’ll never forget him painting the building yellow-ish gold and people thinking, ‘What kind of business is going in there?’”

Bradshaw is survived by his parents Bobby and Betty Jean Bradshaw and brother Robby Bradshaw along with a number of aunts, uncles and many cousins.

While Bradshaw may be gone, his friends and neighbors on College Street say his positive impact will remain but that they’ve lost a cornerstone figure of modern Auburn. Nemeroff said people from New England to Colorado are looking to attend his memorial service.