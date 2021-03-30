Guide to local egg hunts ahead of Easter Sunday

The cities of Auburn and Opelika will host several traditional and nontraditional Easter events beginning Thursday ahead of Easter on Sunday.
Here's what you need to know so you don't miss out on the celebrations:
Flashlight Egg Hunt
- When: Thursday at 7: 30 p.m.
- Where: Moore Stadium in Opelika
- More information: Third through fifth graders will have the opportunity to collect eggs in the dark with opportunities to grab special prizes and the coveted golden eggs. Guests are encouraged to bring a flashlight and a basket. The Easter Bunny and the Easter Chicken will not be in attendance, and children will be spaced throughout the four points of each age group’s hunt on the football field. Guardians will be required to wear a mask and will watch from the stands. The event is free to the public.
Underwater Egg Hunt
- When: Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Opelika SportsPlex
- More information: Children ages six to 10 will have the opportunity to collect weighted eggs from the bottom of the pool. Participants can exchange their eggs for special Easter treats after the hunt. The event is free for all Sportsplex members. Participant fee for non-members is $4 per guest.
Opelika Parks & Recreation Easter on the Square
- When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Where: Courthouse Square
- Schedule: Toddler egg hunt at 10 a.m.; four-year-old and kindergartener egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. and first and second grade egg hunt at 11 a.m.
- More information: The three waves of egg hunts is the only event at the 2021 Easter on the Square event due to COVID-19. The Easter Bunny will not be in attendance, and no arts and crafts or food will be provided. Masks will be required by all adults and children ages seven and older.
City of Auburn 41st Annual Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday
- Where: Kiesel Park
- Schedule: Four and under age group hunts at 10:30 a.m.; five to seven age group hunts at 10:45 a.m. and eight to 10 age group hunts at 11 a.m.
- More information: Sponsored by the City of Auburn Parks and Recreation staff, more than 35,000 eggs will be hidden over a four-acre area. Three age groups, color-coordinated by wristbands upon arrival, are eligible to participate in the hunt: four and under, five to seven and eight to 10. Prizes include coupons to local restaurants and entertainment venues. If a child finds a golden egg, a prize basket containing gift cards and other Easter items will be gifted in celebration. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance, and guests are asked to remain socially-distanced while waiting to take photographs. The annual egg hunt is pre-registration only with the 4 and under and five to seven age groups now filled up to the 100 children per age group limitation. All guests over the age of six are required to wear a mask. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held Easter Sunday, April 4 at 2 p.m.