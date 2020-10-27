Gulf Coast braces – again – for hurricane as Zeta takes aim

Zeta is on the way to East Alabama, and she should be here by Wednesday night.
"Zeta is very fast for a tropical storm," said Meteorologist Jason Holmes of the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. "You should see about 2-4 inches of rain, with winds between 20-40 miles per hour (mph), and gusts up to 60 mph ... and, with you all being on the right side of the storm and it's moving pretty quickly, tornados are a possibility, too."
A Tornado Watch will go into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday and run through 7 a.m., after which local conditions should clear up fairly quickly. Heavy rainfall is likely, but with Zeta's aforementioned speed it won't linger over the area.
Gulf Coast
Residents of the storm-pummeled Gulf Coast steeled themselves for yet another tropical weather strike Tuesday after Zeta raked across the Yucatan Peninsula on a track that forecasters said would likely bring it ashore south of New Orleans as a hurricane.
Tropical Storm Zeta, the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season, headed for a Wednesday evening landfall and was expected to bring another round of high water and strong wind to a state that already this year has been hit by two tropical storms and two hurricanes: Laura, blamed for at least 27 Louisiana deaths after it struck in August, and Delta, which exacerbated Laura's damage in the same area weeks later.
This time, Zeta — with 65 mph (100 kph) winds and centered 485 miles (785 kilometers) south of the Mississippi River's mouth — was on a track for southeast Louisiana. Its approach frayed nerves in New Orleans, where thousands of evacuees left homeless by Laura are sheltered in hotels.
"It really is scary, and I don't know what to do," said Yolanda Lockett, who evacuated her Lake Charles apartment — now a rain-soaked, moldy mess — ahead of Laura at the end of August. "I'm physically and mentally tired," she said, standing outside a New Orleans hotel.
Hurricane warnings went up from the central Louisiana coast to the Alabama state line. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared an emergency ahead of the storm. And commercial fishermen began a familiar hurricane preparation ritual.
"We're getting pretty good at it for doing it five times this season so far," said Robert Campo as he readied his marina at Shell Beach for the storm. The routine includes removing gas pumps used to fuel boats, loading frozen bait onto old school buses that have been converted into mobile freezer units and tying down trash cans to keep them from floating off.
"The downfall of it is, when... we're down for four or five days, that's four or five days nobody's fishing. That's four or five days nobody is shrimping. That's four or five days, no economic wheels are turning."
"Right now we're packing stuff up just to be safe," said Dauphin Island marina employee Jess Dwaileebe. "We don't have any docks or fuel pumps at this point. Sally took it all out."
In Waveland, Mississippi, hardware store operator David Hubbard said a few people were moving boats out of the town harbor but he'd yet to see a rush of people buying storm supplies. Most people already have what they need because Zeta is only the latest threat, he said.
Zeta made landfall in Mexico on Monday as a hurricane just north of the ancient Mayan city of Tulum with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph). It weakened to a tropical storm as it crossed over land, but it was expected to regain hurricane strength over the Gulf.
Officials in two Mexican states hit by Zeta reported power outages and damage caused by downed trees, but no deaths. The storm left sand blocking the boulevard through Cancun's hotel strip. Pounding surf destroyed many turtle nests on Playa Ballenas, leaving eggs scattered along the beach.
Zeta broke the record for the previous earliest 27th Atlantic named storm that formed Nov. 29, 2005. It's also the 11th hurricane of the season. An average season sees six hurricanes and 12 named storms.
