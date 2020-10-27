Gulf Coast braces – again – for hurricane as Zeta takes aim

Zeta is on the way to East Alabama, and she should be here by Wednesday night.

"Zeta is very fast for a tropical storm," said Meteorologist Jason Holmes of the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. "You should see about 2-4 inches of rain, with winds between 20-40 miles per hour (mph), and gusts up to 60 mph ... and, with you all being on the right side of the storm and it's moving pretty quickly, tornados are a possibility, too."

A Tornado Watch will go into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday and run through 7 a.m., after which local conditions should clear up fairly quickly. Heavy rainfall is likely, but with Zeta's aforementioned speed it won't linger over the area.

Gulf Coast

Residents of the storm-pummeled Gulf Coast steeled themselves for yet another tropical weather strike Tuesday after Zeta raked across the Yucatan Peninsula on a track that forecasters said would likely bring it ashore south of New Orleans as a hurricane.