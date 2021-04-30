Guthrie's set to open another store in downtown Auburn, where it launched the chicken-finger craze in the '80s

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new location will feature outdoor and indoor seating, a walk-up window and a drive-through. It will plan to stay open late “at least four or five nights a week” to serve nearby students.

The famous Guthrie’s sauce, born out of a friendly competition between siblings Hud, 10, and Ann Margaret, 7, in 1978, and Guthrie’s father Hal’s 1968 chicken recipe continue to drive business. During the pandemic, Guthrie’s saw an increase in drive-through sales.

“Business has been really good — there’s lot of competition — but everybody seems to be doing well,” Guthrie said. “We sure are happy with our business here in Auburn and Opelika.”

The company lists 36 current stores on its website, including 17 in Alabama, seven in Georgia, five in Florida, three each in Kentucky and Tennessee, and one in Cleveland, Ohio.

Guthrie says it's set to open 20 new stores by the end of 2021, including another Auburn location across from the South College Street Walmart.

Expansion has been a mindset, he said.