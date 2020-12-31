Habitat for Humanity uses community support to provide another new home for a family

Grantham said the home built for the Joneses was the 69th built in the area, and the organization couldn’t have done it without its community partners and the help of God.

“Thank you to God for what he continues to allow us to do each and every day,” Grantham said at the dedication ceremony for the Jones’ new home. “We can’t do any of this without the community, without the partnerships with our sponsors.”

Among the many sponsors for the nonprofit Christian housing ministry’s latest home include a coalition of 12 different local churches, students and faculty from Auburn University, the city of Auburn and members of Auburn Panhellenic, the latter of which managed to raise over $58,000 for the organization this year alone.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said the diverse coalition of groups and volunteers who made this new home’s existence possible was representative of what makes the community special.

“What a wonderful spectrum of our community,” Anders said at the dedication ceremony. “When you think of the university, its students, all of our churches, the business community—this is what Auburn should be. This is when we are our best, when we come together to help those in our community that need the help. It’s special to be here at Christmastime, when it’s a season of giving and sacrifice.”