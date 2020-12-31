Habitat for Humanity uses community support to provide another new home for a family

Editor's note: During the holiday season, we're highlighting some of the many charities and ministries in our area.
Community members, pastors, family members, educators and mayors all got together one December afternoon with the same goal: to celebrate a united effort that allowed one Auburn family to move into a new home.
Thanks to the efforts of Habitat for Humanity and all of the help, labor and funding it received from its community partners in Lee County, Briauna Jones and her four children found a home on Foster Street in time for Christmas.
“I’m so grateful for everyone who has helped me through my journey, and those who have encouraged me,” Jones said after being presented with the keys to her new house. “I want to thank everybody.”
Mark Grantham, executive director of the Auburn-Opelika chapter of Habitat for Humanity, said it was a common misconception that the organizations simply gave homes away, when in fact it deliberately chooses its partner families based on their hard work and requires them to complete a certain number of volunteer hours, take financial responsibility classes and pay a no-interest mortgage on their new home which is recycled by the organization to finance new homes.
“[Partner families] are required to give 500 hours to volunteer on other homes, and in the following year we’ll build their home,” Grantham said. “Briauna has probably got about 1,000 hours right now.”
Grantham said the home built for the Joneses was the 69th built in the area, and the organization couldn’t have done it without its community partners and the help of God.
“Thank you to God for what he continues to allow us to do each and every day,” Grantham said at the dedication ceremony for the Jones’ new home. “We can’t do any of this without the community, without the partnerships with our sponsors.”
Among the many sponsors for the nonprofit Christian housing ministry’s latest home include a coalition of 12 different local churches, students and faculty from Auburn University, the city of Auburn and members of Auburn Panhellenic, the latter of which managed to raise over $58,000 for the organization this year alone.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said the diverse coalition of groups and volunteers who made this new home’s existence possible was representative of what makes the community special.
“What a wonderful spectrum of our community,” Anders said at the dedication ceremony. “When you think of the university, its students, all of our churches, the business community—this is what Auburn should be. This is when we are our best, when we come together to help those in our community that need the help. It’s special to be here at Christmastime, when it’s a season of giving and sacrifice.”
Despite the difficulties faced by many nonprofits because of decreased donations during the pandemic, Grantham said the local Habitat for Humanity chapter continues to be blessed by the help of its sponsors.
“God just continues to bless us, and there’s already money available for us to build this next house,” he said. “We haven’t even started it yet, but they’re ready to help sponsor it. The money continues to come to allow us to do that work, and I’d say we’re blessed probably a lot more than other organizations and communities right now by the great sponsors and partners we have.”