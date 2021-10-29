Halfway there: Beat Bama Food Drive seeks further support with three weeks left

With its campaign halfway over and the amount of donations from Auburn just over half of Auburn’s final count last year, staff and volunteers of the Food Bank of East Alabama’s Beat Bama Food Drive say stronger community support is needed.
This year, the focus is on food-insecure families affected by the pandemic and supply chain disruptions.
The annual food drive can be critical for some families in east and west Alabama to celebrate the holidays without going hungry, said Martha Henk, executive director of the Food Bank of East Alabama.
“It really is not an exaggeration to say that as this drive goes, that will have a direct result on whether some people will have Thanksgiving or Christmas meals and then hopefully carry it beyond into the next year,” Henk said.
As of Friday, donations collected at the food bank totaled 151,427 pounds, according to numbers provided to the Opelika-Auburn News. Auburn’s share totaled 259,160 pounds last year, but it didn’t beat Bama, which gathered 291,047 pounds. The most recent year Auburn came out on top was 2016.
Henk said while the spirited Iron Bowl rivalry inspired the name of the drive, it’s ultimately about the donation recipients.
“This is framed as a competition between the two communities (and) the two schools, but the truth is, who wins are the ones fed by this,” she said.
It wouldn’t be a school rivalry without the students, whom Henk said play an important role in drumming up donations each year at both universities. Reagan Handley, vice president of marketing for the Auburn University side of the campaign, said she feels this year’s drive has been the strongest in her past four years as a volunteer.
“Our barrels on campus are overflowing currently,” Handley said. “We do have a lot more special events going on this year and … more students are on campus as well this semester.”
Students have raised awareness of the drive through activities like the Engineering Canstruction Competition as well as Neighborhood Drive dropoffs. This year, they also helped the food bank create a Venmo for financial donations, with a QR code to the account displayed on new donation barrel wraps.
About 220 different agencies including food pantries, shelters, rehab programs and churches source their donated food and supplies from the Food Bank of East Alabama, according to Henk. One of those is Auburn United Methodist Church, which features a food pantry for church guests in need.
Food donated to the food bank which Auburn UMC purchases could support as many as 200-400 families through the church’s assistance this holiday season, said Jim Young, a co-leader of the Auburn UMC food pantry.
“(Two weeks ago) we ordered for 60 (families) and we ran out of that supply and gave away emergency supply,” Young said. “So I see a need as we approach more toward the holidays that there’s more need for food.”
Before people can receive donations, the church seeks to ensure food is going out to those who need it most, so Young said Auburn UMC vets recipients based on proof of income, proof of rates of residency and if they live in Lee County.
“The food bank just (does) wonders for the community,” Young said. “Giving to the food bank is better off than giving direct to our church … because the food bank knows based on the needs of their agencies who needs what the most.”
Young said those who might need assistance from the church may register by visiting the church any Friday morning between 8-11 a.m. for the remainder of the year except for Nov. 26 and Dec. 31. Auburn United Methodist Church is located at 137 S. Gay Street.
The food bank estimates there’s about 60,000 food insecure people in its seven-county service area, but Henk said that even the smallest donations of canned goods, cereal, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese among other most-needed foods can help.
“Sometimes I’ve heard people say, 'I can only do a little bit and my little bit’s not really going to make a difference,’” Henk said. “If you break it down and say, ‘I sure can’t feed all those 60,000, but my family can help one other family,’ if each one of us does that we really are able to eliminate hunger.”
Those seeking to help Beat Bama this year can donate by locating a donation barrel around Auburn University, around Auburn and Opelika at locations like grocery stores or around Lee County. For monetary donations, people may donate through Venmo to @AUBBFD. The Beat Bama Food Drive began Oct. 1 and runs until Nov. 18.