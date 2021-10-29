Halfway there: Beat Bama Food Drive seeks further support with three weeks left

Before people can receive donations, the church seeks to ensure food is going out to those who need it most, so Young said Auburn UMC vets recipients based on proof of income, proof of rates of residency and if they live in Lee County.

“The food bank just (does) wonders for the community,” Young said. “Giving to the food bank is better off than giving direct to our church … because the food bank knows based on the needs of their agencies who needs what the most.”

Young said those who might need assistance from the church may register by visiting the church any Friday morning between 8-11 a.m. for the remainder of the year except for Nov. 26 and Dec. 31. Auburn United Methodist Church is located at 137 S. Gay Street.

The food bank estimates there’s about 60,000 food insecure people in its seven-county service area, but Henk said that even the smallest donations of canned goods, cereal, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese among other most-needed foods can help.

“Sometimes I’ve heard people say, 'I can only do a little bit and my little bit’s not really going to make a difference,’” Henk said. “If you break it down and say, ‘I sure can’t feed all those 60,000, but my family can help one other family,’ if each one of us does that we really are able to eliminate hunger.”

Those seeking to help Beat Bama this year can donate by locating a donation barrel around Auburn University, around Auburn and Opelika at locations like grocery stores or around Lee County. For monetary donations, people may donate through Venmo to @AUBBFD. The Beat Bama Food Drive began Oct. 1 and runs until Nov. 18.