Halloween weekend in Auburn and Opelika: When to trick-or-treat and what to do

Start preparing for Halloween because the festivities aren’t just for Oct. 31 anymore: The holiday is celebrated the whole weekend in the Auburn-Opelika area this year.

There are pumpkin carvings, haunted historical walking tours, haunted houses, and early trick-or-treating this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Join Auburn University students for the 34th Annual Pumpkin Carving at Dudley Hall and Commons, where a full day of events will begin at 9 a.m. Friday. Or get a head start on trick-or-treating with the veterinary students who are hosting a trunk-or-treat event Sunday afternoon.

According to the City of Opelika, trick-or-treating will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday to ensure the safety and security of the town.

Those in Auburn will begin trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and the town’s public safety will be adding patrols.

Downtown Auburn will be hosting an alternative for door-to-door trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. where kids can get candy from their favorite downtown spots Monday night. There will be spooky music and a costume contest, so grab the best costume you can find!

Other Events

34th Annual Auburn Pumpkin Carve: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Dudley Hall and Commons, 361 Graves Dr., Auburn. Free. This day-long event has everything from pumpkin carving, a scavenger hunt, raffles, pie-a-professor and much more!

Football, Fans and Feathers: 4-5 p.m. Friday, Southeastern Raptor Center, 1350 Pratt-Carden Dr., Auburn. $8/ticket. Watch the hawks, falcons and eagles as they swoop around the amphitheater in this educational presentation.

AUsome Amphibians and Reptiles: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, 2222 N. College Street, Auburn. $5/person. This family fun event is a hands-on event with live animals including reptiles and amphibians that live in the state.

Come Home to the Corner: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Auburn. Free. Bring your friends and family to celebrate the night before a home football game with live music, extended shopping hours and more.

Haunted Opelika Walking Tour: 6-6:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Downtown Opelika. Free. Take a walking tour with a paranormal investigator and local historian.

Haunted Auburn Walking Tour: 8-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Downtown Auburn. Free. Learn about the haunting history of portions of Auburn University’s campus.

Saturday’s in the Garden: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, O Grows Community Garden, 1103 Glenn Street, Opelika. Free. Join the O Grow’s horticulture staff and learn about gardening, and different types of seeds and feed the herd of goats!

Auburn Football: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jordan-Hare Stadium, 251 S Donahue Dr., Auburn. $13-380/ticket. Shout out “War Eagle” at Auburn University’s football game against the Arkansas razorback’s this weekend.

Trunk-or-treat: Noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Greene Hall Parking lot (Auburn Vet School), 1130 Wire Rd., Auburn. $5/participant. The Auburn and Opelika community are invited to trick-or-treat out of students’ decorated car trucks.

Fall Festival on The Square: 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Downtown Opelika. Free. Watch fireworks, eat a lot of candy and try out one of the 26 inflatables the night before Halloween!