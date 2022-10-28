 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Halloween weekend in Auburn and Opelika: When to trick-or-treat and what to do

  • 0
Halloween Display

A display of Halloween decorations in front of a house on Moore’s Mill Road in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks /

Start preparing for Halloween because the festivities aren’t just for Oct. 31 anymore: The holiday is celebrated the whole weekend in the Auburn-Opelika area this year.

There are pumpkin carvings, haunted historical walking tours, haunted houses, and early trick-or-treating this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Join Auburn University students for the 34th Annual Pumpkin Carving at Dudley Hall and Commons, where a full day of events will begin at 9 a.m. Friday. Or get a head start on trick-or-treating with the veterinary students who are hosting a trunk-or-treat event Sunday afternoon.

According to the City of Opelika, trick-or-treating will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday to ensure the safety and security of the town.

Those in Auburn will begin trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and the town’s public safety will be adding patrols.

People are also reading…

Downtown Auburn will be hosting an alternative for door-to-door trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. where kids can get candy from their favorite downtown spots Monday night. There will be spooky music and a costume contest, so grab the best costume you can find!

Other Events

34th Annual Auburn Pumpkin Carve: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Dudley Hall and Commons, 361 Graves Dr., Auburn. Free. This day-long event has everything from pumpkin carving, a scavenger hunt, raffles, pie-a-professor and much more!

Football, Fans and Feathers: 4-5 p.m. Friday, Southeastern Raptor Center, 1350 Pratt-Carden Dr., Auburn. $8/ticket. Watch the hawks, falcons and eagles as they swoop around the amphitheater in this educational presentation.

AUsome Amphibians and Reptiles: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, 2222 N. College Street, Auburn. $5/person. This family fun event is a hands-on event with live animals including reptiles and amphibians that live in the state.

Come Home to the Corner: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Auburn. Free. Bring your friends and family to celebrate the night before a home football game with live music, extended shopping hours and more.

Haunted Opelika Walking Tour: 6-6:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Downtown Opelika. Free. Take a walking tour with a paranormal investigator and local historian.

Haunted Auburn Walking Tour: 8-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Downtown Auburn. Free. Learn about the haunting history of portions of Auburn University’s campus.

Saturday’s in the Garden: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, O Grows Community Garden, 1103 Glenn Street, Opelika. Free. Join the O Grow’s horticulture staff and learn about gardening, and different types of seeds and feed the herd of goats!

Auburn Football: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jordan-Hare Stadium, 251 S Donahue Dr., Auburn. $13-380/ticket. Shout out “War Eagle” at Auburn University’s football game against the Arkansas razorback’s this weekend.

Trunk-or-treat: Noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Greene Hall Parking lot (Auburn Vet School), 1130 Wire Rd., Auburn. $5/participant. The Auburn and Opelika community are invited to trick-or-treat out of students’ decorated car trucks.

Fall Festival on The Square: 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Downtown Opelika. Free. Watch fireworks, eat a lot of candy and try out one of the 26 inflatables the night before Halloween!

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'A variant soup' causes COVID hospitalizations to rise across U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert