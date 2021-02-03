Hangout Music Festival off for second year due to COVID-19

A popular Alabama beach music festival is not happening for the second straight summer due to COVID-19.

Hangout Music Festival announced in a statement on its website that it will not be able to host this year’s festival in Gulf Shores in May due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We’ve been working on ways to pull it off, but May is just going to be a bit too soon to gather that many people together,” the statement posted on the website reads.

Festival organizers say they are looking at options for hosting this year’s festival in the fall.

“We’ll have more clarity in the next few months on whether that is an option or if we’ll have to wait until May 20-22, 2022,” the statement reads. “Until then, we will continue to monitor the ever-changing COVID situation and regularly speak with local officials and artist teams. We are itching to do this show, so trust that we are going to do everything we can to make it happen while keeping the health & safety of our fans, artists, crew and partners as the top priority.”