Hanwha Advanced Materials America, LLC, which produces materials for automotive, electronics and solar energy industries, plans to expand the current facility located in the Northeast Industrial Park in Opelika and add about 50 new jobs within the next three years.

This expansion will include the purchase of new manufacturing machinery and equipment and the acquisition of the other new personal property. The estimated capital investment is $20,275,000.

“This new capital investment represents the latest of multiple expansions since Hanwha first located to Opelika and will increase the company’s total investment to nearly $157 million,” a release from the City of Opelika stated.

This new addition to the existing facility is estimated to be place in service by Jan. 15, 2026.

“We feel both fortunate and proud to be part of such a wonderful community,” Hanwha Plant Manager Chris Hickman said in the release. “Our success would not be possible without the support from this great City and the pro-growth environment it fosters. Also, our team members, we have the greatest team members in the world! Were it not for their hard work and dedication, success and growth would not be possible.”

The Opelika City Council approved a resolution of certain tax abatements and exemptions for Hanwha at a meeting on Tuesday night.

The resolution states, “the City wishes to secure the numerous and significant benefits to the City, its business community and residents that will likely result from the expanded use of the Facility due to the installation of said new machinery, equipment and other new personal property.”

Mayor Gary Fuller stated in the release that Hanwha continues to invest in new equipment and building improvements as well as create more local jobs.

With the addition of these 50 positions, Hanwha will be close to employing 500 people.

“When existing industries continue to invest in our community, it brings me a great sense of pride,” Fuller stated in the release. “It says a lot when businesses do this. We are happy to have allies like Hanwha in Opelika and wish them continued success.”

Opelika Economic Development Director, Lori Huguley CEcD added, “Hanwha continues to be a valued partner in Opelika. They have continually grown their operations with additional investment and facilities since their initial announcement to come to Opelika in 2005. We are honored to have them in our community.”