Hard freeze warning: Below freezing temperatures are expected in Lee County Christmas weekend

Those in the Auburn-Opelika area should prepare for below freezing temperatures this Christmas weekend.

A hard freeze warning was issued for Lee County on Thursday afternoon and will remain in effect until Christmas Day Sunday.

Temperatures aren’t expected to rise above 32 degrees until midday on Sunday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In the Auburn-Opelika area, the National Weather Service predicts Friday to have a high of 27 and low of 12 degrees; Saturday to have a high of 29 and low of 17 degrees; and Sunday to have a high of 34 and low of 16 degrees.

Citizens in Lee County should prepare for the weekend and to celebrate Christmas Day with temperatures in the teens.

“A prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures may cause pipes to burst,” NOAA stated in a release. “Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will result in hypothermia or frostbite and become life-threatening to those with prolonged exposure or without access to adequate warmth.”

Wind and low temperatures can also cause frostbite and hypothermia for pets when they are left outside during temperatures that are below 32 degrees.

The Auburn Animal Control team urges pet owners to take necessary measures to keep pets warm and safe while temperatures continue to drop.

"We have responded to several heartbreaking animal cruelty calls this week due to the weather conditions," said Animal Control Division Manager Krista Weldon in a release. "As a rule of thumb, if the weather outside is too cold for humans to withstand, it's too cold for our pets."

Bring pets inside for the night or set up a warm, solid outdoor shelter with blankets and a heater.

Auburn Animal Control said outdoor shelters “should have a floor, ceiling and walls to protect pets against the elements. The shelter should be positioned away from the wind, and a bed should be placed inside to help insulate pets from the cold.”

Residents are encouraged to contact Animal Control at 334-501-3090 if they are aware of an animal without access to adequate shelter or fresh (not frozen) water when the temperature is below 32 degrees.

“If you see something, please say something,” Weldon said.

The American Red Cross of Alabama provides tips to heat homes safely and avoid a home fire.

“In Alabama, 37% more home fires occur during colder months,” the Red Cross release said. “Since January, the Red Cross has responded to over 1,500 home fires.”

According to a release, heating equipment is the leading cause of home fire deaths. Most occur from space heaters.

“Colder temperatures often bring the increased risk of home fires, which are the most frequent disaster in our country,” said chief executive officer, Mark Beddingfield in the release. “Help keep your family safe by providing at least three feet of space for all heating equipment, testing your smoke alarms monthly and practicing your two-minute home fire escape plan.”

The Red Cross also advises everyone to follow these safety tips:

Never leave a space heater unattended. Place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets or near bedding and drapes.

Plug space heater power cords directly into an outlet, never into an extension cord. Turn the space heater off every time you leave the room or go to sleep.

Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.

Never leave a fire burning in the fireplace unattended. Make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep embers in the fireplace.

Have furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood and coal stoves inspected annually by a professional and cleaned if necessary.

As freezing temperatures can also kill plants, crops and sensitive vegetation as well as damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, NWS advises citizens to take precautions to protect tender plants and to prevent pipes from bursting.

If possible, bring potted plants indoors.

For plants that remain outside, protect them by doing the following: Place a blanket or cover over the plant. Set up a light that generates heat near the plant or place a fan nearby to prevent the cold, still air from forming frost on the plants.

To prevent outdoor water pipes from freezing and possibly bursting, the NWS suggests wrapping the pipes, draining them or allowing them to drip slowly.

Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing, the NWS said.

For those who live in a mobile home, make sure to leave faucets dripping water during the night and leave cabinet doors under sinks open to keep pipes from freezing.