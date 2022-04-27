Have you seen her? Opelika police searching for missing woman

The Opelika Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a woman who was last seen on Monday.

Police said Linda Scherbert, 50, was last seen in the area of Wild Wing Café located at 3040 Capps Way in Opelika around 1:45 p.m.

Scherbert is described as a “white female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a navy-blue Nirvana shirt with a yellow smiley face on the front,” according to the police report.

Police ask for anyone who has any information concerning the whereabouts of Scherbert to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.