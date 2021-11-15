Have you seen her? Police are searching for an Opelika woman who's been missing since Friday

The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing Opelika woman, 18-year-old Tanihja Harris.

According to police, Harris was last seen on Nov. 12 entering a dark-colored Ford Focus that was traveling in the direction of Birmingham Highway.

Harris is a black female, approximately 5-foot-1 and 114 pounds.

She was wearing a gray beanie, black hoodie, gray sweatpants and black and white shoes, according to police.

The OPD is asking for anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Tanihja Harris to contact the department at 334-705-5200, contact the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665 or submit tips through the Opelika Police Mobile App.