Have you seen her? Police seek help in searching for Auburn woman missing since Thursday

The Auburn Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing young woman, Sabrina Dennis.

Dennis, 19, was reported missing to the Auburn police on Jan. 20, 2022.

The report stated that she had not returned home since Jan. 19 and “her current whereabouts are unknown.”

It is believed that Dennis was last seen wearing a work uniform.

The report describes Dennis as a 5-foot-6 Caucasian female who weighs approximately 115 pounds.

The Auburn police are asking for anyone with information about Dennis to call the Auburn Police Department non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.