'He really liked his job': Lee County Coroner Bill Harris dies at age 67

Longtime Lee County Coroner Bill Harris died Wednesday morning at the age of 67.

The Lee County coroner for 24 years, Harris was highly thought of throughout the Lee County community, having helped residents through some of the toughest moments of their lives. He passed away in his sleep while on family vacation to Panama City, Florida.

Residents and officials have already begun showing their love and support.

Deputy Coroner Gene Manning said he had known Harris since they were in school.

“We’d been friends for many, many years, actually," Manning said. "We grew up together, more or less.

“We are good friends. I really enjoyed working with him. He made the comment to me the other day that we've been together at the coroner's office for 24 years and I don't think that anybody could touch that. He said that we have served it with professionalism, courtesy and compassion. It was one of the last things he said to me.”

Harris began his career as chief deputy coroner in 1998 when John Story still held the coroner position. Harris then decided to run against Story and won. He has been Lee County coroner ever since.

“He asked me if I would be his Chief Deputy Coroner, and I gladly accepted,” Manning said. "...This January would have been 25 years.”

Manning had plenty of opportunities to see Harris at work.

“He was a very compassionate, kind person,” Manning said. “In his job he was very professional. He was the president of the Alabama Coroner's Association for many years. He really liked this job. He liked being the coroner for Lee County, and he loved serving the public.”

That desire for public service ran deep in Harris’ life. At one time, he also served as a reserve deputy for the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Jay Jones said that's how they met, and that they have known each other now for more than 40 years.

“Bill certainly did everything he could to do it in a manner that would be of service to the people,” Jones said. “He was always trying to find the bright side of things. I mean, obviously in the position he was in, that's not exactly a job that has tasks that lead themselves to something you enjoy. But he was always working with families that were in a time of need. And he tried to do as best he could in helping them through the process.”

Jones said he last spoke to Harris late last week.

“When I talked to him on Friday, he was optimistic about the future,” Jones said. “And, of course, I share in the sorrow with Christy his wife, and his family, in Bill’s passing, and certainly our prayers and thoughts are with them. And that's not only speaking as Sheriff and of the Sheriff's Office personnel, but also as a friend for many years. We will miss him.”

Harris had been on vacation in Florida with his family when he passed. He had been fighting throat cancer, but the prognosis had been good, according to Manning, and he only had one round of chemotherapy left.

Harris had worked with the coroner’s office for more than 30 years as both coroner and chief deputy. He also served as a licensed paramedic for more than 24 years. He retired as EMS Supervisor from East Alabama Medical Center Emergency Medical services in 2016.