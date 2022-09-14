'He saw the glimmer of hope... in everybody': Berry Dudley of Opelika and Dudley Lumber Co. dies at 85

Berry Carl Dudley, died on Sunday, Sept. 11, at his home in Opelika. He was 85.

Dudley was born in Lee County in 1935, the second of five children, to Berry Clifton and Bertha Lane Dudley. He was raised in Crawford with his older brother John Robert and his younger sisters Miriam, Ruth and Diane. He also grew up with his first cousin, the late Johnny Dudley, and Wesley Capps, who would become a lifelong friend.

Dudley graduated from Crawford High School in 1954 and served in the Army and the National Guard. He married Carolyn in 1960, and they moved to Opelika in 1966.

Dudley co-founded his family business, Dudley Lumber Company, with his brother after he graduated high school. It started as a portable sawmill operation until the brothers made Salem the home of a permanent mill in 1961.

Dudley Lumber Company continues as a family business at the same location in Salem. It acquired East Alabama Lumber Company in LaFayette in 2001.

Throughout his life Dudley wore many hats: husband, father, son, businessman and soldier.

“Berry Dudley was a fine, fine man,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, who said he knew Dudley for about 40 years. “He was the epitome of integrity, and what a good thing to be known to have integrity in your dealings. Whether it be with your church or your family or with the business community, Berry certainly had plenty of integrity.”

Fuller called Dudley an “easy person to be around” and a “gentleman.”

“He, along with his late brother, John Robert Dudley, were very successful together in business,” Fuller said. “I think the most important thing about Berry is the legacy that he leaves for his children and his grandchildren. And you know, you cannot put a value on what that is worth, because it's priceless.”

Eddie Smith, president of the Opelika City Council, called Dudley “a prince of a man.” Smith was also a longtime friend to Dudley.

“Every time I saw that gentleman, he had a smile on his face and a handshake,” Smith said. “He was just a blessing to the world and the world to him.”

Smith attends First Baptist Church Opelika, where Dudley was a member for 55 years and a deacon for 54 years. He was also a Sunday school teacher with a class named after him.

“I knew some of the men that were in his class,” Smith said. “They just couldn't wait to get to Sunday school on Sunday just to hear the lesson that he had prepared.”

Jeff Meyers, the senior pastor at First Baptist Opelika agrees.

“It's hard to find the words or the adjectives to describe an individual such as Berry Dudley,” Meyers said. “He gave his heart, his soul and his life to the Lord and to this church.”

Dudley was a trustee of the church for 20 years and served on numerous committees and entities.

“The question isn't what he did, it’s what did he not do, really?” Meyers said. “The legacy of Mr. Berry here at First Baptist is almost unparalleled and unmatched.”

According to Meyers, Dudley was most known—and most grateful for the opportunity— for starting the Master Life Bible Study at the church in 1981, after training under the Bible study’s author, Avery Willis at Shocco Springs.

“That has since been taught to thousands of people throughout the years,” Meyers said. “And that was one of the aspects that he was the most thrilled to participate in.”

The men even named it “The Berry Dudley Sunday School Class,” and Meyers said it will probably always bear his name.

“He was generous and caring and graceful to all,” Meyers said. “He saw the glimmer of hope and the best in everybody that he met. He was always willing to help serve and or support anyone who needed help.

“There are very few Barry Dudleys in the world, and it was an absolute privilege to know him."

“He will certainly be missed in our community,” Fuller said.

Dudley is survived by Carolyn, his wife of 62 years; his three sisters; his four children, Angelyn Dudley Lewis, Donna Dudley Mattson, Berry Carl Dudley Jr. and Clifton Prince Dudley; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church Opelika. The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the 3:16 Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Opelika Future Opportunities Fund.