He thought he wanted to work with big cats, but then Andrew Hopkins 'fell in love' with raptors

When Andrew Hopkins came to Auburn University about 15 years ago to study zoology, he thought he wanted to work with big cats.
“I’ve always had an interest in working with big cats, but Auburn doesn’t have an opportunity to work with big cats, so I took the next best thing I could get, which was raptors,” said Hopkins, who grew up in Athens, Ala. “Then I just really fell in love with raptors while I was out there.”
He took advantage of the eagle fight course and the hands-on experience and training opportunities the Southeastern Raptor Center provides.
Today, Hopkins, 32, is the center's assistant director of raptor training and education. Last week, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce Hopkins from the Southeastern Raptor Center the winner of the Auburn-Opelika Tourism Partnership Award at its annual meeting.
“It’s just great to see how much the Auburn community has over the last few years really come to appreciate the Raptor Center a lot more,” Hopkins said.
In the award presentation, Anna Hovey, president and CEO of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, said Hopkins "has taken the time to learn about these animals, care for them and serve with them as ambassadors for Auburn University."
According to the Chamber, the Raptor Center offers about 300 shows per year, drawing more than 12,000 people. That's not counting the nearly 90,000 people who witness the eagle flight tradition at each Auburn football game.
Hovey said these numbers are “evidence of how much Andrew and the Southeastern Raptor Center add to the story that charms visitors and lures them to Auburn.”
Hopkins said the raptor shows have become so popular that they don’t have enough seating for everyone who wants to attend.
“It’s a great resource for the community to come out and see these raptors up close, and I’m thrilled that we’re able to show off these raptors to the community,” he said.
The Southeastern Raptor Center has a collection of 22 non-releasable educational ambassadors, Hopkins said, which include eagles, owls, hawks, falcons and vultures.
The center also puts on shows across the Southeast. Hopkins said he travels to schools to let students see the raptors up close, and he also visits also businesses, national parks and anyone who's interested in learning about raptors. Over the weekend, he was educating the public about eagles at Lake Guntersville State Park.
“Raptors are a lot different than a lot of other animals," Hopkins said. "They’re just a top-of-the-line predator that you really have to respect their power and their speed."
Hopkins said he spends most of his time training the eagles, teaching them to fly over the football stadium before a game.
He trains the eagles to be comfortable around him, the other trainers and the general public so they are prepared for the public presentations.
Hopkins said he’s had the opportunity to preside over all of the training for Aurea, War Eagle VIII, and has been with her since she first came to the center.
“That’s one of my most rewarding things I’ve been a part of at the raptor center was taking that wild golden eagle from being a wild golden eagle to then flying in front of 90,000 people in the stadium,” he said.
It usually takes about a year to train and eagle to be ready for the stadium flight, and Hopkins says a lot of work goes into the process.
“For everyone else, that’s the most exciting 60 seconds of their life,” he said. “For us trainers, it’s the most stressful 60 seconds of our life. We just have a lot to worry about.”
Hopkins said the eagles will train in the stadium Monday through Friday from July until the end of the football season.
“What we do is we hide on the sidelines behind someone tall and just watch the eagles as they’re circling,” Hopkins explained. “What they’re doing is they’re looking for us, their trainers, and we watch their face and watch their behavior. Right when it looks like they’re losing interest in looking for us, we’ll run out to midfield and call them down.”
Hopkins volunteered at the raptor center as a freshman, and after graduating college in 2011, he pursued a full time position at the center.
“Auburn has just been a perfect place for me, I’ve always thought,” Hopkins said. “I love the community, love the Raptor Center and the university, so when I had the opportunity in 2012 to come back to the Southeastern Raptor Center, I immediately jumped on it. I’ve just really enjoyed seeing the center grow over the years.”