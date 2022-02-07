He thought he wanted to work with big cats, but then Andrew Hopkins 'fell in love' with raptors

Hopkins said he spends most of his time training the eagles, teaching them to fly over the football stadium before a game.

He trains the eagles to be comfortable around him, the other trainers and the general public so they are prepared for the public presentations.

Hopkins said he’s had the opportunity to preside over all of the training for Aurea, War Eagle VIII, and has been with her since she first came to the center.

“That’s one of my most rewarding things I’ve been a part of at the raptor center was taking that wild golden eagle from being a wild golden eagle to then flying in front of 90,000 people in the stadium,” he said.

It usually takes about a year to train and eagle to be ready for the stadium flight, and Hopkins says a lot of work goes into the process.

“For everyone else, that’s the most exciting 60 seconds of their life,” he said. “For us trainers, it’s the most stressful 60 seconds of our life. We just have a lot to worry about.”

Hopkins said the eagles will train in the stadium Monday through Friday from July until the end of the football season.