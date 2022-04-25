'He was more than just the Lemonade Man': Auburn remembers James Echols, the 'master mixer' of Toomer's Drugs

Earlier this month, the Auburn community lost the "Lemonade Man."

James Echols Sr., who died on April 6 at the age of 84, fixed lemonade and other beverages at Toomer's Drugs for over 40 years.

But there was more to his story.

"He was more than just the Lemonade Man," said his son, Johnnie Echols, 52. "He was one strong, hard-working man."

Hard work

Echols was born in 1937, one of 10 siblings. His father pulled him out of school at the age of 8 to help financially support their family.

Stricken with polio and arthritis as a child, Echols permanently wore braces on his legs.

But he did not let it stop him.

He picked cotton and plowed fields to earn money for the family, and continued to do so after his father died.

Then in 1958, around the age of 21, Echols learned of a job opportunity at Toomer's Drugs. He started as a temporary associate but soon became a full-time employee.

Nim Lipscomb, whose father McAdory Lipscomb was a local pharmacist and the store's owner at the time, said he worked alongside Echols in the early 1970s.

"He was like a mentor to me," said Lipscomb, 63, a property manager. "I admired his work ethic the most because he was a do-whatever-needs-to-be-done kind of guy. There were days where he would be in pain, but he squeezed several cases of lemons in a day, delivered medicines to patients and hand-repaired many items in the store."

But one of these tasks garnered Echols extra attention: making fresh lemonade.

Tradition

Lipscomb said Echols always made "the perfect blend" and built up a clientele. People would "flock to Toomers" so Echols could mix lemons, sugar and water just the way they liked it.

Decades later, customers remember him as a "master mixer."

"It was just good something about it," said Betty Logan, 65, an Auburn University alumna and retired art teacher. "He always made the best vanilla lemonade. I wish I could go back in time and have just one more drink made by him."

Leah Engelhardt, another AU alumna, can still see Echols making lemonade.

"He would hold the bottom of the glass with one hand and stir the lemonade with a long pitcher spoon with the other as he smiled and talked to you with the other," she said. "Trust me, it would be the best drink you ever had in your life."

Sherri Griswold, 64, and also an Auburn grad, said Toomer's lemonade is still the best, but it was even better when Echols was behind the counter.

"He was always there and always made my lemonade, so to me, he was as much of an Auburn tradition as the lemonade itself," she said. "The lemonade, of course, was the best, just as it is now. Actually, it was better back then when Mr. Echols made it, because it had his special touch."

Echols customized the beverages of many notable coaches and athletes. He even made lemonade for Cher during a visit to the Plains.

Lessons

Though Echols was beloved by customers, he also encountered prejudice on the job.

Echols son, Johnnie, said that in the 1960s, while his father was delivering medicine to a customer's house, the white homeowner told him, "Do not come back to my porch again."

"It was not going to be easy for him to walk away from a job," Johnnie Echols said. "Dad had seven kids, a wife, he did not have much of an education, so it was hard to find good-paying jobs. He was also a Black man in Alabama during the segregation era, so it was hard for him."

He said his father took those experiences and turned them into lessons to share with his children as they navigated through life.

"He told us that sometimes life can be unfair, and it's nothing we can do about it," Johnnie Echols said. "But he told us to hold our heads up high, brush our shoulders off and keep going. He always told us to respect people even if they were disrespectful to us."

In 1999, Echols retired from Toomer's and focused on caring for his ailing wife, Fannie, until she died in 2015.

In 2021, he moved into Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center. He died after battling dementia.

"He was an Auburn icon," Lipscomb said. "He truly impacted thousands and thousands of people, and we need more people like him in the world. In terms of Toomer's, he contributed a lot to the legacy and is one of the reasons why the business is still relevant and thriving."

Though Echols accomplished many things in life, he fell short of his desire to finish his education.

The year before his death, his children created a scholarship in honor of their father's dream. The Echols Family Social Club Educational Scholarship will provide financial assistance to a student pursuing a technical school certification or degree.

"We thought about what he wanted to do but couldn't," said his daughter, Mary Louis Bryant, 60. "He was not ashamed of having just a third-grade education, but he wanted more. He would have wanted this for the next generation."

The legacy of James Echols lives on.

"He was truly a resilient man and one of a kind," his son said. "He didn't have much, he met many obstacles, but he always tried and never gave up."