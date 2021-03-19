Health experts advise caution as spring community events return to Auburn and Opelika

With community events returning to the Auburn-Opelika area a year after they were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, health experts with the East Alabama Medical Center are urging residents to remain vigilant to combat the spread of the virus.
Brooke Bailey, the infection prevention director for EAMC, said the next few weeks will be critical in stopping the local spread of the virus and any variants as people continue to receive the vaccine.
“I really think that the next four to eight weeks will be very timely and we need to wait and see,” Bailey said. “We don’t quite know how prevalent the variants are going to be and what it’s going to do in regards to a potential surge. We don’t anticipate we’ll have a surge as bad as we had over the Christmas holiday, but we don’t know that.”
Bailey said there was “a race against time” in regards to vaccinations and their effectiveness at stopping a surge of variant infection cases.
“If we can get past these next couple of months and get more people vaccinated … I think we would be in a better situation where we can be able to do more events,” she said.
The 20th annual Auburn CityFest and Opelika Main Street On Tap are already scheduled to take place in April and May, respectively, after being canceled last year, though event organizers said they plan to implement precautions to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Ann Bergman, marketing specialist for the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department and co-organizer of this year’s CityFest, said the April 24 event at Kiesel Park would be scaled down compared to its predecessors in order to accommodate social distancing.
“We normally have quite a few inflatables, but we will not have inflatables [this year], and we won’t have pony rides,” Bergman said. “We’ll socially distance folks coming from the food vendors, and all of the arts and crafts vendors and all the food vendors will be at a minimum of 6 feet apart. A lot of them will probably be 12 feet apart.”
Bergman said she doesn’t anticipate having as large of a crowd as the event has drawn in prior years, but expects those who come will follow proper government guidelines as they relate to COVID-19.
“We’re very fortunate that we have an extremely large outdoor park, and in the past when we’ve had concerts or the city market, it’s been amazing how well the Auburn community cooperates and does social distancing and wears masks,” Bergman said. “That’s why we think CityFest can work and be as safe as possible.”
Ken Ward, executive director of Opelika Main Street, said the craft beer festival on May 8 is expected to draw upwards of 1,000 people to the city’s downtown, but said they would make sure to monitor health guidelines to add precautions when the event begins.
“We feel like a lot of people will probably have their vaccine by then, and federal officials are saying most people will be eligible for a vaccine by May, so we’re really encouraging people to come out and enjoy these great events,” Ward said.
He said the event would be incorporating social distancing and setting up hand sanitizer stations throughout the area, as well as providing disposable cups for beer tastings.
Despite Gov. Kay Ivey's plans to allow the statewide mask mandate to expire in April, both Bergman and Ward said they encourage those who attend the community events in Auburn and Opelika to wear a mask.
“I don’t know what the mask [mandate] will be at the time, but if you’re not required to wear a mask in public, we will probably request that people will wear a mask,” Bergman said. “I just believe that the Auburn community, whatever the guidelines are, will follow them.”
EAMC's Bailey continues to advise caution.
While current hospitalization rates are lower now than they were this time last year and both events are being held outdoors, Bailey said she still encourages residents to try their best to mitigate the spread of the virus by socially distancing and wearing a mask while out in public, even if they’ve been vaccinated.
“People have the feeling sometimes that this is over and we’re not going to see any more bad again, but that’s just not the case. We just have to wait a little bit longer,” Bailey said.