Health experts advise caution as spring community events return to Auburn and Opelika

“We feel like a lot of people will probably have their vaccine by then, and federal officials are saying most people will be eligible for a vaccine by May, so we’re really encouraging people to come out and enjoy these great events,” Ward said.

He said the event would be incorporating social distancing and setting up hand sanitizer stations throughout the area, as well as providing disposable cups for beer tastings.

Despite Gov. Kay Ivey's plans to allow the statewide mask mandate to expire in April, both Bergman and Ward said they encourage those who attend the community events in Auburn and Opelika to wear a mask.

“I don’t know what the mask [mandate] will be at the time, but if you’re not required to wear a mask in public, we will probably request that people will wear a mask,” Bergman said. “I just believe that the Auburn community, whatever the guidelines are, will follow them.”

EAMC's Bailey continues to advise caution.

While current hospitalization rates are lower now than they were this time last year and both events are being held outdoors, Bailey said she still encourages residents to try their best to mitigate the spread of the virus by socially distancing and wearing a mask while out in public, even if they’ve been vaccinated.