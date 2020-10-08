Health officials investigate death of Opelika cat positive with COVID-19 virus

The Alabama Department in Public Health (ADPH) and the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) are investigating a positive SARS-CoV-2 virus case in a deceased cat in Opelika.
SARS-CoV-2 virus is the virus that causes COVID-19. The Thompson Bishop Sparks State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Auburn detected an initial positive virus test on the cat, ADPH said in a Thursday news release.
“The laboratory veterinary pathologists found significant lesions in the nervous system that typically indicates bacterial infections, suggesting that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was not the primary cause of death,” the release reads.
Additional samples were collected from the cat and sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) to confirm the test. NVSL did confirm the cat tested positive for the virus this week, ADPH said.
COVID-19 cases in animals are considered to be very rare and have primarily occurred five to 10 days following exposure to a positive human. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public health veterinarians have found that in almost all animal deaths associated with COVID-19, the animals had multiple infections or had underlying health issues at the same time, ADPH said.
Less than 10 animal deaths in the United States are thought to have been associated with COVID-19, added ADPH.
Dr. Dee W. Jones, an Alabama public health veterinaries, says COVID-19 infections in animals are being examined closely by public health and animal officials, adding that there seems to be no evidence suggesting that pets are responsible for infecting people.
“There is still a lot we just don’t know about how frequently animals become infected, so this has been an opportunity for us to gather information that might help us prevent more infections in companion animals,” he said. “We’re working with the local veterinarian and the owner to gather more information about the animal’s medical history as well as other companion animals in the household. However, at this time during the pandemic, companion animals don’t seem to be at risk from suffering severe illness with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”
ADPH recommends that pet owners who have COVID-19 follow these guidelines to help protect their pets:
- Avoid contact with pets and other animals, as you would around other people.
- Arrange for another household member to care for your pets while under isolation.
- Avoid contact, such as petting, holding, snuggling and facial contact.
Wear a mask and wash your hands before feeding or tending to your pet if you are unable to find alternate care for your pets.
Individuals who have COVID-19 and their pet become sick are asked not to take their pet to the veterinary clinic themselves. ADPH says people should call their veterinarian to let them know they have been sick with COVID-19.
ADPH adds that a pet must meet the following criteria before a veterinary can request a COVID-19 test:
- A household member must be diagnosed with COVID-19 in the preceding 14 days.
- The animal must exhibit respiratory symptoms and had direct exposure to the positive owner.
If an individual’s pet tests positive for the virus, they are asked to isolate the pet from everyone else in the household, including other pets, ADPH said.
