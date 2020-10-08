Health officials investigate death of Opelika cat positive with COVID-19 virus

Dr. Dee W. Jones, an Alabama public health veterinaries, says COVID-19 infections in animals are being examined closely by public health and animal officials, adding that there seems to be no evidence suggesting that pets are responsible for infecting people.

“There is still a lot we just don’t know about how frequently animals become infected, so this has been an opportunity for us to gather information that might help us prevent more infections in companion animals,” he said. “We’re working with the local veterinarian and the owner to gather more information about the animal’s medical history as well as other companion animals in the household. However, at this time during the pandemic, companion animals don’t seem to be at risk from suffering severe illness with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

ADPH recommends that pet owners who have COVID-19 follow these guidelines to help protect their pets:

Avoid contact with pets and other animals, as you would around other people.

Arrange for another household member to care for your pets while under isolation.

Avoid contact, such as petting, holding, snuggling and facial contact.

Wear a mask and wash your hands before feeding or tending to your pet if you are unable to find alternate care for your pets.