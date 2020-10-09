Health officials investigate death of Opelika cat positive with virus

The campaign asks citizens and businesses in Alabama to turn on their porch lights every Friday night in October. Local schools are being asked to plan their own tributes the week of Oct. 16, culminating with the football game that Friday night.

“I continue to be amazed at the compassion and dedication shown by our employees in Opelika, Auburn and Valley,” Laura Grill, EAMC president and CEO, said “It’s nice to know that it is appreciated by others as well. We are blessed in our area by great cities and towns.

"I really appreciate all that everyone has done this year to support our employees during this pandemic.”

Local numbers

The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to report the most new COVID-19 cases per day in Lee County among east Alabama counties, according to department data.

ADPH reported 45 new virus cases Tuesday and 28 cases on Wednesday in Lee County. There were 4,071 confirmed cases and 2,172 probable cases for a combined total of 6,243 cases in Lee County as of Thursday night.

The county is averaging about 31 new virus cases during the past two weeks.