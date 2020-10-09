Health officials investigate death of Opelika cat positive with virus

The Alabama Department in Public Health (ADPH) and the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) are investigating a positive SARS-CoV-2 virus case in a deceased cat in Opelika.
SARS-CoV-2 virus is the virus that causes COVID-19. The Thompson Bishop Sparks State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Auburn detected an initial positive virus test on the cat, ADPH said in a Thursday news release.
“The laboratory veterinary pathologists found significant lesions in the nervous system that typically indicates bacterial infections, suggesting that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was not the primary cause of death,” the release reads.
Additional samples were collected from the cat and sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) to confirm the test. NVSL did confirm the cat tested positive for the virus this week, ADPH said.
COVID-19 cases in animals are considered to be rare and have primarily occurred 5-10 days following exposure to a positive human. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public health veterinarians have found that in almost all animal deaths associated with COVID-19, the animals had multiple infections or had underlying health issues at the same time, ADPH said.
Less than 10 animal deaths in the United States are thought to have been associated with COVID-19, added ADPH.
Dr. Dee W. Jones, an Alabama public health veterinarian, says COVID-19 infections in animals are being examined closely by public health and animal officials, adding that there seems to be no evidence suggesting that pets are responsible for infecting people.
“There is still a lot we just don’t know about how frequently animals become infected, so this has been an opportunity for us to gather information that might help us prevent more infections in companion animals,” he said. “We’re working with the local veterinarian and the owner to gather more information about the animal’s medical history as well as other companion animals in the household.
"However, at this time during the pandemic, companion animals don’t seem to be at risk from suffering severe illness with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”
ADPH recommends that pet owners who have COVID-19 follow these guidelines to help protect their pets:
- Avoid contact with pets and other animals, as you would around other people.
- Arrange for another household member to care for your pets while under isolation.
- Avoid contact, such as petting, holding, snuggling and facial contact.
Wear a mask and wash your hands before feeding or tending to your pet if you are unable to find alternate care for your pets.
Individuals who have COVID-19 and their pet become sick are asked not to take their pet to the veterinary clinic themselves. ADPH says people should call their veterinarian to let them know they have been sick with COVID-19.
ADPH adds that a pet must meet the following criteria before a veterinarian can request a COVID-19 test:
- A household member must be diagnosed with COVID-19 in the preceding 14 days.
- The animal must exhibit respiratory symptoms and had direct exposure to the positive owner.
If an individual’s pet tests positive for the virus, they are asked to isolate the pet from everyone else in the household, including other pets, ADPH said.
EAMC update
East Alabama Medical Center COVID-19 hospitalizations held steady on Thursday.
There were 37 virus patients hospitalized on Thursday and 38 on Wednesday, down from Tuesday's total of 39 patients, according to hospital data.
EAMC and EAMC-Lanier remained in orange level visitation restrictions on Thursday, meaning one visitor per patient per day is allowed to visit in most impatient areas.
EAMC, a part of the Alabama Hospital Association, in conjunction with the governor’s office, the statewide education associations, the high school athletic associations and the Alabama Department of Education are honoring healthcare employees during the month of October with a campaign called “Light Up Friday Nights," the hospital announced Thursday.
The campaign asks citizens and businesses in Alabama to turn on their porch lights every Friday night in October. Local schools are being asked to plan their own tributes the week of Oct. 16, culminating with the football game that Friday night.
“I continue to be amazed at the compassion and dedication shown by our employees in Opelika, Auburn and Valley,” Laura Grill, EAMC president and CEO, said “It’s nice to know that it is appreciated by others as well. We are blessed in our area by great cities and towns.
"I really appreciate all that everyone has done this year to support our employees during this pandemic.”
Local numbers
The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to report the most new COVID-19 cases per day in Lee County among east Alabama counties, according to department data.
ADPH reported 45 new virus cases Tuesday and 28 cases on Wednesday in Lee County. There were 4,071 confirmed cases and 2,172 probable cases for a combined total of 6,243 cases in Lee County as of Thursday night.
The county is averaging about 31 new virus cases during the past two weeks.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for other east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 914 confirmed, 308 probable, 1,222 combined
- Macon County – 443 confirmed, 60 probable, 503 combined
- Russell County – 1,714 confirmed, 118 probable, 1,832 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,025 confirmed, 186 probable, 1,211 combined
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 5
- Macon County — 2
- Russell County — 7
- Tallapoosa County — 5
There were 142,664 confirmed virus cases and 19,311 probable cases as of Thursday in Alabama. The combined total of COVID-19 cases was 161,975. There were 2,484 confirmed deaths and 153 probable deaths in the state as well, according to ADPH.
Of the 2,484 reported deaths in Alabama, 40 are from Chambers County, 51 from Lee County, 16 from Macon County, three from Russell County and 84 from Tallapoosa County.
