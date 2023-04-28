Nurse Practitioner Harry Ward Jr. was facing a career crisis when he was in his mid-thirties.
In 2013, his father sold their family trucking business —Ward and Ward Inc. The new owners offered Ward a job, but he had a hard time seeing himself staying with the company.
“I looked up and I saw what my boss did. And I was like, I can't see myself doing that for the rest of my life,” he said. “You know, at some point I'm going to move up in the business. I didn't really necessarily want to do that.”
Ward, 44, began considering his options. His sister, Amy Bernstein, and brother-in-law Brian Bernstein are nurses. Ward said he liked the type of work they were doing, so he went back to school and also become a nurse.
He graduated from Southern Union State Community College's nursing program in 2016 and launched a career at East Alabama Medical Center.
While at the hospital, he continued his education. He earned a bachelor’s in nursing from Auburn University at Montgomery and master’s in nursing from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Ward is now a nurse practitioner at Premier Primary Care in Opelika and an honoree in the Opelika-Auburn News' Heart of Health Care initiative. Dr. Sunil Sharma offered him the job right out of school. Ward also still helps at EAMC whenever they need an extra nurse.
Ward is one of 10 nurses we're highlighting as National Nurses Appreciation Week approaches.
He said nursing can be both challenging and joyous. He sees patients at their worst moments, but also sees them healing. He said the interactions he has with patients in the midst of the highs and lows are what he enjoys most about his job.
“Really, I just got to sit here and represent nurses… this isn't about me necessarily. This is just about what we do,” Ward said. “I want to honor all nurses in this area who do the job that I've done at the hospital, wherever they're doing their work.”
Ward lives in Auburn with Joy, his wife of 19 years, and their five children. He described the Opelika-Auburn community “tight knit” and a great place to live and work.