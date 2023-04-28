Meet nurse Harry Ward Jr.

When did you know you wanted to be a nurse?

“I realized I needed to make a career change. I had to run through the things that I thought that I was good at. I liked being around people and helping people, so I guess it was that moment.”

Who are your mentors in your career? Who would you like to thank?

“Don Upton. He precepted me through my schooling at UAB.”

What's your proudest moment as a nurse and why?

“I don't know if I can answer that.”

What is it about the Auburn-Opelika community that makes you enjoy serving the people here?

“I feel like, in general, our community loves people. And then that makes you want to live here. That makes you want to work here.”

What helps you get through the day?

“Coffee.”