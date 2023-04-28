Meet nurse Jason Jeffries

When was it that you knew you wanted to be a nurse?

I realized I wanted to be a nurse during my clinicals at Regional Rehab.

Who are your mentors in your career and who would you like to thank?

"Tim Hill, he's a mentor of mine. Lynn Carroll is a mentor of mine. They're both nurse practitioners here. They are both awesome. They both share knowledge at any time. They both really care about the staff and the patients.”

What's your most proud moment as a nurse and why?

“Two years ago, I was nominated for a DAISY Award. It's kind of like a nursing appreciation and recognition award that's done by your peers. The people that I respect and grew with as a family thought that it was right for me to win the award, so I was just very honored by that.”

What is it about the Auburn-Opelika community that makes you enjoy serving here?

“Community is made up of its people, all different walks of life. And the people here, like in a lot of small towns, are really welcoming.”

What helps you get through the day?

“Other than Red Bull, I keep going back to this but the staff. People pick up the slack as far as help you out, especially when it gets really busy.”