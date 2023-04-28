In the beginning, becoming a nurse was just a practical decision for Jason Jeffries.
He and his now-wife, Laura, dated for awhile before they started talking about getting married. Jeffries knew he needed to find a good career to support his future family.
The Columbus native admired his uncle's skills as a nurse and knew the profession ranked as one of the top 10 jobs, which convinced him to join the medical field.
While Jeffries saw nursing was secure career, he didn’t have a heartfelt reason to do it. It wasn’t until he started interacting with patients during clinicals that he found a reason.
Jeffries did clinicals at North Side Hospital and Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, and Regional Rehab in Phenix City. Generally, clinicals are part of core nursing classes. They are designed to provide practical, hands-on experience caring for patients in different healthcare settings, like hospitals and clinics.
His love for nursing grew from that point on.
Jeffries earned an associate's degree in nursing at Chattahoochee Valley Community College while balancing jobs at a liquor store and restaurant.
Now a nurse at Valley's East Alabama Medical Center Lanier, Jeffries has seven years of nursing experience behind him. He lives in Salem with his wife of 10 years and two sons — Benji and River.
Jeffries began his career in Lanier’s medical surgery department. He worked there for a year and a half before transferring to the hospital’s emergency room, where he has been ever since. He said it's a team effort to get the job done at EMAC Lanier. He relies on doctors, management, maintenance and other nurses. He sees them as family.
Jeffries, 40, has been named an honoree in the Opelika-Auburn News' Heart of Health Care initiative. He is one of 10 nurses we're highlighting for National Nurses Week.
He said good nursing care is reaching beyond the illness and the physical body to understand the person, their identity and their spirit.
Jeffries says life for him is about building relationship, rapport and trust with people, especially patients. Working with them in such a personal way is his favorite thing about nursing.
“It's like all the icebreaker stuff is taken away. You learn some intimate details pretty quickly, so that facilitates to pretty real communication with people, and I like that,” he said.