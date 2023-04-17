Meet nurse Abby Torbert

When was it that you knew you wanted to be a nurse?

“2006. I was 14 years old, I knew for sure.

Who are your mentors in your career and who would you like to thank?

“My mentors in my career would obviously be my mother and father-in-law, Michelle and Barry, I look up to them.”

What's your most proud moment as a nurse and why?

“I have a lot of proud moments. It's the patients that are discharged that send cards or letters and thank you and people that have commented on Facebook that said, ‘Oh, I remember when you took care of my dad, you were one of the best nurses I ever had.’ Those things like that pushed me to be even better.”

What is it about the Opelika-Auburn community that makes you enjoy serving here?

“Being born and raised here and knowing the people that are here, I'm such a hometown person. I love my community. I think that it is growing by the minute. We're getting more and more people here. And I think it's great that we're here to serve these people.”

What helps you get through the day?

“Donuts Dunkin donut coffee, iced latte. And good teamwork, too, but coffees number one.”