Abby Torbert healed from a lacerated liver at age 14 thanks to the unforgettable doctors and nurses at East Alabama Medical Center. The care they gave her inspired her to work in health care.
Torbert was injured in a 2006 wreck that sent her to the Intensive Care Unit. The truck she was riding in with her friends fishtailed and flipped over, her with abrasions and a lacerated liver.
Torbert said her surgeon, Dr. Clay Harper, made medicine seem like the greatest thing in the world.
“At that point, that's when I realized I wanted to become a nurse and help people,” Torbert said. “Before that, I had no clue what I wanted to do.”
Torbert, 32, now works full-time as a nurse at EAMC. She celebrated her first work anniversary at the hospital in May, but her medical career dates back to 2013. She worked as a nursing assistant at Family Medicine Associates while attending Southern Union’s Registered Nursing program. The Society Hill native graduated from SU in 2021.
Torbert is now working on her Bachelors of Science in Nursing through the University of Arkansas' online program.
Torbert said she was “over the moon” to find out she was named as an honoree in the Opelika-Auburn News' Heart of Health Care initiative. She is one of 10 nurses we're highlighting for National Nurses Appreciation Week.
“I can't believe I was nominated,” she said. “It's an honor to not even be here a year and people see that you have work ethic and that you're a team player.”
Torbert's favorite thing about nursing is meeting people and saving lives. For her, the job is about making things better for patients and their family members.
Torbert and her husband, Wes, have family connections at EAMC. She said the hospital is “super part of our family genes." Torbert’s grandparents volunteered at EAMC, and her mother worked in surgery. Her sister, mother-in-law, and step father-in-law also work there. Torbert said her family loves helping people, especially in the community.
Torbert’s desire to help others doesn’t stop with humans. She has two golden retrievers named Duke and Riley and a springerdoodle named Queenie. She stills call him baby.
Torbert said she loves people, but animals are her heart.