Nurse Alli Bullard thought she had her career path planned out.
She set aside her aspirations of becoming a nurse to pursue her other passion —education. After graduating from Auburn University Montgomery with a bachelor’s in education, she began working at her grandmother’s daycare and particularly loved working with preschoolers. But in 2017, her grandfather had open-heart surgery. Bullard knew she had to revert to her original plan of becoming a nurse.
“I knew then. After seeing his whole process and getting better, I knew then that cardiology is where I wanted to be. I was meant to be a nurse. I've always known that helping people was what I wanted to do,” said Bullard.
She went back to school that year and received her registered nursing degree from Virginia College in 2019. The same year, she was hired at East Alabama Medical Center and now works in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit.
Bullard, 32, has been named as an honoree in the Opelika-Auburn News' Heart of Health Care initiative. She is one of 10 nurses we're highlighting as National Nurses Appreciation Week approaches.
For Bullard, it is incredibly important to make a connection with the family of the patients she is working with. As she thinks back to her grandfather’s surgery, she understands how difficult the process can be, and she aims to make it easier for her patient’s families.
“If I do not make a connection with my family then I haven't done my job. They also need to know that you can call me and ask me the questions, and I'll be straightforward and honest to tell you what I can tell you,” said Bullard.
As Bullard continues to serve the Auburn-Opelika community she loves at EAMC, she is also working on her bachelor’s of science in nursing at Jacksonville State University. She said the most rewarding part of her job was seeing her patients back on their feet and living a normal life.