Meet nurse Alli Bullard

Was there a specific moment you knew you wanted to be a nurse?

“So we had a few setbacks during his [her grandfather’s] surgery and after seeing him overcome that, and going to therapy and rehab afterwards, I knew, after seeing that process, that I wanted to see that on a daily basis.”

Who are your mentors and those that you want to thank?

“I would first like to thank my manager, Charles Smith, for taking a chance on me as a new grad, and like actually hiring me and giving me the opportunity to be the nurse that I am today. And then just, I mean, my family. My family have encouraged me and motivated me.”

What moment are you most proud of in your profession?

“That's hard because I don't think of it like that. I don’t do it for the glory. That's the most rewarding process for me, is actually seeing their outcomes be positive.”

What is it about the Auburn-Opelika community that makes you enjoy serving the people here?

“There's just a diverse population. I love the connections that you make with people on a daily basis.”

What helps you get through the day?

“Knowing that I'm making people better. I came into nursing that probably the most terrible time you could come in as a nurse. And I always tell myself I can just make one person better.”