Meet Anna Carson Money

Was there a specific moment you knew you wanted to be a nurse?

Anna Carson Money said she always wanted to be in the medical field in some capacity. But it wasn’t until she saw the care her father received when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer that she decided she wanted to make a difference like those nurses.

Who has been a mentor to you and helped you in your career?

“On this floor, Stephanie Causland was my mentor. She’s awesome, and especially Austin Puckett our manager. He is wonderful. He’s very helpful. He goes out of his way to help in any way that he can.”

During your time working as a nurse, what is a moment that stands out to you?

“There’s so many. I guess I would say when I was still a brand new nurse, still in orientation. One of my patients that I was taking care of wrote a letter to me just thanking me. She told me that I was her hero and that I made such a difference in her life. She sent me flowers and that’s kind of when I realized that I’m here for a reason, and what I’m doing is good.”

What is it about the Auburn-Opelika community that makes you enjoy serving the people here?

“My whole family is here – grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles. So we’re a very close-knit family and family is very important to me…But, I love Opelika. Even if they weren’t here, I probably wouldn’t go anywhere.”

What helps you get through the day?

“Knowing that I have support on this floor. Knowing that if I need help, someone is gonna be there to help me and vice versa. I know that if someone calls me, I'll be there to help them. If you don't have help, it makes for a long day. Up here, we work together and we help each other out.”