Meet nurse Courtney Moore-Caver

Who has been a mentor to you and helped you in your career?

“Chris Taylor. She trained me as a nurse and has always been a great influence to me. She’s one of those nurses that you can go ask any question. She knows everything.”

What’s a moment that you’re most proud of as a nurse?

Moore-Caver left EAMC between 2017 and 2020 to work in the state prison system. When she returned to EAMC, she was asked to take a management spot, which she said became the moment she is most proud of.

“They said that I stood out, so they asked me to apply. There was some management spots coming up and they thought I had grown, so I was excited about that.”

What is it about the Auburn-Opelika community that makes you enjoy serving the people here?

“My kids grew up here. I love the Auburn-Opelika community because my family grew up here. It’s close both ways to the Columbus and Tuskegee area, and I like the people. They’re very friendly.”

What helps you get through the day?

“I have to say patients. I’m close to patients, and I have one patient in particular that I call my Paw Paw. I am a patient advocate. I love going to sit and talk to patients.”