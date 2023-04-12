Courtney Moore-Carver was 11 years old when she had a life-changing experience that inspired her to become a nurse.
Her uncle showed up to her home bleeding profusely from his head after a nearby car wreck. Moore-Carver reacted quickly and put pressure on his wound. He was later treated at East Alabama Medical Center.
“His head went through a windshield, and I was able to handle it without passing out or anything,” the Tuskegee native said. “I was able to apply pressure and knew everything to do.”
Moore-Carver was calm as doctors treated her uncle. She knew then she had what it took to be in the medical field.
Moore-Carver, who is a EAMC nurse more than 30 years later, has been named as an honoree in the Opelika-Auburn News' Heart of Health Care initiative. She was excited to learn she's one of 10 nurses we're highlighting as National Nurses Appreciation Week approaches.
Moore-Caver, 42, grew up in a family with several members who served in the medical field inducing her mother, sisters, aunt and others. She said she wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps.
Moore-Caver followed her passion and started working as a certified nursing assistant tech at EAMC in 2000 in the skilled nursing facility. EAMC gave her a scholarship, and she went to nursing school at Southern Vocational Junior College in Tuskegee. She graduated in 2005 becoming a licensed practical nurse.
In 2015, Moore-Caver earned her associates from Southern Union becoming a registered nurse. Then in 2020, she completed her bachelors of nursing from Jacksonville State University.
Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Moore-Caver stepped down from her position as a manager at EAMC and went back to working the floor.
“You definitely had to have your team. It was a time that we definitely worked together. We worked as a family…,” she said. “We were all very close knit. A lot of dedication, but it was definitely a lot of sad occasions.”
Moore-Caver is currently working on her masters from Aspen University while working as an RN at EAMC. She said her favorite part of the job is talking to her patients.
She and her husband Darryl have two children – Caleb who serves in the U.S Marines and Jalah who is in nursing school at Southern Union and in an apprenticeship program at EAMC.