Meet nurse Rachel Carden

When was it that you knew you wanted to be a nurse?

“It probably was a year or so into being at Auburn after starting college. I kind of leaned into my mom just to get her advice and everything. That was when I changed my mind and decided to pursue nursing.”

Who are your mentors in your career? Who would you like to thank?

“Obviously, my mom." (She also mentioned Kim Riddle and EAMC's Donna Mosholder.)

What's your most proud moment as a nurse and why?

“This is kind of cool to be nominated. It was a big enough accomplishment to graduate nursing school and be debt-free.”

What is it about the Smiths Station community that makes you enjoy serving here?

"It's nice because we know a ton of people that walk in the doors. It's just really neat, because we have relationships with a lot of people.”

What helps you get through the day?

“Coffee. Remember I was on night shift, so caffeine was a necessity. So I probably have cut back a little bit on my caffeine, but coffee for sure.”