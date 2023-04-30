Nurse Rachel Carden is no stranger to the people who frequent Primary Medicine Associates in Smiths Station.
Carden, 33, was born and raised in the community. The home she shares with her husband, Garret Carden, and three kids is just a few miles away from her office. Her mother, Susan Fitzwater, lives across the street from her and works as a nurse at Spencer Cancer Center.
Carden knows many of the patients who walk through those hospital doors.
“It’s just really neat. We have relationships with a lot of people or we may know people because they know someone,” she said. “So it just makes it a little more personable.”
Carden, a mother to children between the ages of 1 and 6, has worked at Primary Medicine Associates since it opened in August 2022. She said it’s a convenient change after spending 10 years driving to Opelika at night to work a late shift at EAMC. It makes for shorter trips back home to her husband and kids — Ezra, Eden and Ellis.
Carden has been named an honoree for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Heart of Health Care initiative. She was surprised to learn she’s one of 10 nurses we’re highlighting for National Nurses Appreciation Week.
In 2013, the Smith Stations native graduated from Auburn University at Montgomery with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Carden originally studied animal science at AUM, but realized it wasn’t the right path for her. She wanted something more hands-on and saw her mother’s 35-year nursing career as inspiration. She was still in college when she she earned her first job as a pharmacy tech. Her employer awarded her a college scholarship.
After graduation, Carden spent fire years at EAMC working in orthopedics and medical-surgical nursing. She worked in delivery for four years before transferring to Primary Medicine Associates.
Patient interaction is her favorite part of nursing. She says it’s allowed her to see people through their highs and lows.
“You’re meeting people, probably not at the best time of their lives,” Carden said. “We’ve had a lot of patients who may not have trusted us when they first came. Now, we’ve seen them multiple times. You can tell that their personality, attitude and everything just seems different because they start to trust us. So, it’s just kind of a unique way to interact with people.”