Meet nurse Satoris Goode

Was there a specific moment you knew you wanted to be a nurse?

Satoris Goode knew she wanted to be a nurse her entire life, but ended up going to business school to become a medical secretary. For 10 years, she worked as a medical assistant at St. Joseph Hospital in Ohio. Then she realized there was more she could do, so she went to nursing school.

Who has been a mentor to you and helped you in your career?

“When you first start out in nursing, as in any career, it's those people who help you to develop. That was Debra Ambers. She was the nurse practitioner on the unit that we worked on, and she was so very knowledgeable. She was compassionate, and she always made time for me. Never too busy. I could go with her with any question, and she was really the greatest mentor anyone could ever have.”

During your time working as a nurse, what is a moment that stands out to you?

A few years after she initially started working at the VA hospital, Goode was working in long-term care. She had a veteran come to her, because he had an acute onset of dementia. Goode thought the medications the veteran he took contributed to his condition. So she told the unit physician who adjusted the medicine, which ultimately allowed the veteran to come home.

“I learned something then and that is if you see something, if you suspect something, don’t be afraid to say something. You may be wrong, but then again you may be right. In that case, I was so that has really driven my nursing career,” she said.

What do you enjoy about serving the Tuskegee community?

“This is a close-knit family type location. I just enjoy working here in Tuskegee and with all of this history. This VA here is 100 years old this year. It has been here for 100 years to serve the African American veterans who had no other place to go for health care.”

What helps you get through the day?

“What will help you get through the day is what you know you're accomplishing for those that you're serving. You just do what you have to do. I don't just work for myself. I'm a Christian, and I believe that we work as unto the Lord. So that's very important to me.”

Every morning, Goode prays that she shows Christian love to everyone and that she renders faultless nursing care to her veterans.