Help wanted: Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar looking to reopen in November

After seven weeks, Opelika’s Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar is hoping to serve milkshakes again this November. For this to happen, the restaurant needs five more full-time workers.

Owner Amber Boothe and mother-in-law Rhonda Boothe are holding walk-up interviews this weekend. The interviews will be held at the store’s location at 1900 Pepperell Parkway.

Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar is a famous 68-year-old institution in Opelika. When the Boothes first said it was closing in August, dozens of supporters showed up to the location and the closing attracted the attention of thousands on social media online.

“We’ve got people stopping us in public wanting to know when we’re opening,” Rhonda said. “I say, ‘If you find me some help, we’ll be open.’”

The Boothes held their first round of interviews Friday afternoon. They are also looking for workers this Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.

No experience is required, but they say they want people who love to serve.

“We’re looking for Chick-fil-A style employees,” Amber said.