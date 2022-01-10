Here are five ways to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Opelika and Auburn

This year Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed on Monday, Jan. 17.

Auburn and Opelika will be hosting several different events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. and honor his achievements as a civil rights leader.

Check out the list of events and activities below:

Auburn University Office of Inclusion and Diversity’s Canned Good and Hygiene Product Drive: Donations will go to the on-campus food pantry at Auburn University. Drop off items between now and Jan. 24 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Cross Cultural Center for Excellence, Melton Student Center, Room 2101, 255 Heisman Drive, Auburn University. ocm.auburn.edu/mlkweek/. diversity.auburn.edu/.

Auburn University Community Picnic: Burgers, hot dogs, veggies, sodas and water. Hosted by the Office of Inclusion and Diversity. Saturday, noon – 4 p.m., Cater Lawn on Auburn University's campus. ocm.auburn.edu/mlkweek/.