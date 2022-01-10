Here are five ways to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Opelika and Auburn

This year Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed on Monday, Jan. 17.
Auburn and Opelika will be hosting several different events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. and honor his achievements as a civil rights leader.
Check out the list of events and activities below:
Auburn University Office of Inclusion and Diversity’s Canned Good and Hygiene Product Drive: Donations will go to the on-campus food pantry at Auburn University. Drop off items between now and Jan. 24 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Cross Cultural Center for Excellence, Melton Student Center, Room 2101, 255 Heisman Drive, Auburn University. ocm.auburn.edu/mlkweek/. diversity.auburn.edu/.
Auburn University Community Picnic: Burgers, hot dogs, veggies, sodas and water. Hosted by the Office of Inclusion and Diversity. Saturday, noon – 4 p.m., Cater Lawn on Auburn University's campus. ocm.auburn.edu/mlkweek/.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity and Scholarship Breakfast: Virtual event, speaker is Cheryl Brewster. Monday from 7:30-9:30 a.m., streaming from Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center, 241 South College St., Auburn. Tickets for Zoom link $10. ocm.auburn.edu/mlkweek/.
Dream Day Foundation 23rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration ‘Lift Every Voice:’ Recipients of the 2022 Dream Achiever Award and the 2022 Dream Day Scholarship will be announced. Jan. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Opelika Performing Arts Center, 1700 Lafayette Parkway, Opelika. Free admission, but the donation of a non-perishable items for the local food bank is requested. www.thedreamdayfoundation.org/.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Event: Hosted by Keep Opelika Beautiful. Volunteers will be assigned areas to pick up roadside litter or participate in a beautification activity in Opelika. Supplies including bags, gloves and vests will be provided. Monday at 9 a.m. www.keepopelikabeautiful.com/mlk-day-of-service.